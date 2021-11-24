Ashok Doshi, Co-Founder, Farm Fresh Harvest Image Credit: Supplied

Farm Fresh Harvest is the brainchild of Ashok Doshi, brought to life by Ibrahim Gadiwala and Arva Gadiwala, full time parents, company executives and now business owners - a real testament to the adage that nothing is impossible. The company was born from a passion for agriculture and farming, especially hydroponic farming - a noble profession. We grow clean, fresh food, and with the smart agriculture techniques, we are able to do it in a way that is not detrimental to natural resources, land or water.

What started as a small award-winning food garden on the Gadiwalas’ balcony now operates out of two separate farms in Ras Al Khaimah. Already one of the largest farms in the region, we are still actively expanding our facilities. We have found a happy balance of the use of knowledge, technology, and most importantly the one abundant resource in the region, 365 days of sunlight. There is a daily harvest of over two tonnes of greens, which is shipped to the vegetable market and our loyal buyers include top supermarket chains, renowned cloud kitchens and bespoke restaurants all over the country.

Arva Gadiwala and Ibrahim Gadiwala Image Credit: Supplied

Our Co-Founder and mentor Ashok Doshi says, “Give me the scalding sun, arid desert and seawater and I can show you that we can still create a green paradise.”

On the one hand, this is a very simple collaboration of the available technology and resources in the region, but it is also an experiment to address the matter of food security. Food security is the concept of availability and access to nutritious food, and is one of the most important issues in the world.

People are surprised to learn that technically we have the resources and food to completely eradicate world hunger, but the challenge is not availability but access to quality food. The fact that Farm Fresh Harvest has been able to practice highly efficient agriculture in a region with limited fertile soil and water shows that this model can be replicated in other parts of the world.

Farm Fresh is growing very rapidly and has already become a household product in the country.

Keep your eyes on the supermarket shelves for new offerings such as salad mixes and dressings made from our products maintaining consistency in quality and freshness among all ingredients. Meanwhile on a macro scale, this has been a successful experiment in the fight for food security and we are actively looking to work with partners in the developing world to see how many aspects of this model we can replicate to provide nutritional food in underserved regions.