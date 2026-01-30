University of Greenwich to launch full-scale campus in Umm Al Quwain by 2026

The university has been voted the UK’s number one careers service by StudentCrowd 2023
In 2026, the University of Greenwich will bring over 130 years of British higher education excellence to Umm Al Quwain, offering students in the Northern Emirates a full-scale campus experience close to home. Established in 1890 and now teaching over 25,000 students across three London campuses, Greenwich is ranked among the top universities in London and has been awarded Gold in the UK Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023 for outstanding performance in student experience and outcomes.
The UAQ campus will offer a focused portfolio of future-ready programmes, including MBA Global, BA Hons Business Management with specialist pathways, BA Hons Media and Communications, BSc Hons Computing (Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Science) and BEng Hons Computer Engineering. Purpose built auditoriums, modern classrooms, discipline specific labs, a campus gym and recreation zones provide an immersive learning environment.
Student success and employability sit at the heart of the Greenwich experience. The university has been voted the UK’s number one careers service by StudentCrowd 2023 and ranks among the top 25 universities nationally for work experience, giving students access to internships, live projects and employer-led workshops.
UAQ students will benefit from this employability ecosystem through faculty-student exchange programmes with UK faculty teaching on-site and students able to study at Greenwich’s London campuses while enjoying personalised cohorts and closer faculty support.
Beyond the classroom, students can join academic and interest based clubs, media and tech societies, sports activities and inter university competitions that build confidence, leadership and a strong portfolio of work. Entry requirements follow the University of Greenwich’s international standards, with multiple intakes and scholarship options to support talented applicants from the UAE and the wider region.
To explore programmes and application timelines for the Umm Al Quwain campus, visit ashford.college or call +971 54 257 2295
