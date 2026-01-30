University of Greenwich to launch full-scale campus in Umm Al Quwain by 2026

In 2026, the University of Greenwich will bring over 130 years of British higher education excellence to Umm Al Quwain, offering students in the Northern Emirates a full-scale campus experience close to home. Established in 1890 and now teaching over 25,000 students across three London campuses, Greenwich is ranked among the top universities in London and has been awarded Gold in the UK Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023 for outstanding performance in student experience and outcomes.