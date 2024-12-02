The late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, highlighted the idea that the true wealth of any nation lies in its people, particularly those who are educated. His belief that “the prosperity and success of the people are measured by the standard of their education” has been a key foundation of the UAE’s development.

As the nation rapidly evolves into a knowledge-based economy, this vision is more relevant than ever. By prioritising education, the UAE is creating a generation of skilled individuals who are not only experts in their fields but also innovative thinkers capable of driving advancement across sectors. In doing so, the UAE is preparing for long-term growth while reinforcing its global competitiveness and leadership on the world stage.

To achieve this, the UAE is investing heavily in higher education, advancing research capabilities, forming global partnerships, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. These efforts are creating a skilled talent pool capable of addressing future challenges, positioning the nation as a global hub for intellectual and economic development.

The National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 also emphasises the importance of equipping future generations with the technical and practical skills needed to drive the UAE’s economy forward. By focusing on preparing Emirati professionals for vital sectors such as knowledge, entrepreneurship, and the labour market, the strategy aims to ensure that the nation’s workforce is both highly skilled and adaptable.

Building on this commitment, the UAE declared February 28 as Emirati Day for Education earlier this year, underscoring that education has always been a cornerstone of the nation’s leadership and is key to its progressive, future-oriented vision.

Higher education institutions in the UAE are instrumental in advancing the nation’s progressive and inclusive vision through innovative courses, impactful research, and specialised training, preparing students with the skills needed to support national and global objectives.

Engineering students working on a project at RIT Dubai. The university offers courses that connect academic studies with real-world challenges

Impact of strategic collaboration

Aligning with the UAE’s strategy and vision is a crucial component of developing Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai’s own strategy, says its President, Dr Yousef Al Assaf.

“At the programme planning stage, feasibility studies and input from both government and private sector partners, along with prospective students, are considered. This ensures that courses are designed to meet the needs identified by these entities,” he says.

During implementation, alignment occurs at both the course and project levels for undergraduate and graduate programmes.

“Partners often request specific courses that are needed within their organisations, which may target employee development or even C-suite executives. These courses are delivered in a way that benefits both the partner and RIT Dubai, creating a platform for a knowledge-based economy,” Dr Al Assaf explains.

With a legacy dating back to 1900 as England’s first civic university, the University of Birmingham has always prioritised economic growth and social impact. This ethos now drives its work in Dubai, ensuring its approach aligns with the UAE’s dynamic growth.

“By actively partnering with industry leaders, government bodies, and key regional stakeholders, we continually refine our academic offerings to align with the UAE’s strategic priorities,” says Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the Dubai campus.

“Our programme suite alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan demonstrates the university’s support of the city’s vision for sustainable urban development and economic diversification.”

Students engaged in project-based learning at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus Image Credit: Supplied

Addressing knowledge gaps in priority sectors

Universities drive innovation by designing courses and adapting curricula to address key knowledge gaps in the UAE, focusing on both existing and emerging sectors. By shaping academic programmes around national strategic goals, they prepare students with the expertise needed to contribute to long-term development.

Universities, like BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC), are at the forefront of this effort, introducing a range of cutting-edge engineering and interdisciplinary courses tailored to the UAE’s growth sectors. Some of BPDC’s newly-launched courses include bachelor’s degrees in chemical with specialisation in energy, environment, and sustainability; architectural and urban engineering; mathematics and computing, and M.Sc. physics with specialisation in space science and technology.

“These programmes address critical global and industry needs, focusing on sustainability, aerospace, molecular biology, and more,” says Dr Souri Banerjee, Director, BITS Pilani, Dubai.

Similarly, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi), the first international campus of the prestigious IIT Delhi is also responding to the country’s evolving needs in energy and digitalisation by offering B.Tech programmes in energy engineering and computer science and engineering.

Meanwhile, recognising the need to connect academic studies with real-world challenges, universities are creating cross-disciplinary courses that help students explore connections between fields. These programmes broaden their understanding and better prepare them to tackle complex issues beyond the classroom.

RIT Dubai takes this approach by developing courses in close collaboration with industry experts. For example, its digital twin course was developed with input from leaders in mechanical engineering, computing, electrical engineering, and business, combining theory with practical, real-world application.

“Open to all majors, the course allows students to interact and work closely with their peers from other majors and work on interdisciplinary projects,” Dr Al Assaf says.

The University of Birmingham Dubai also encourages a collaborative approach to learning, where students work together on real-world challenges, fostering creative problem-solving and adaptability.

“In addition to teaching and research, we invest heavily in supporting our students to secure global mobility and internship opportunities, making our graduates some of the most sought after by employers globally,” points out Prof. Mouzughi.

Accelerating entrepreneurship

Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to the UAE’s knowledge economy, and universities have started providing the necessary infrastructure, guidance, and resources to empower students to experiment with their ideas and create impactful solutions for the future.

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus extensively offers opportunities for entrepreneurship through its Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).

“CIIE boasts an incubation centre powered by Dubai SME, innovation lab with 24/7 access, mentoring, and advanced tools. This ecosystem, blending innovation, mentorship, and real-world opportunities, has produced over 50 start-ups in the last five years across diverse sectors including two unicorns, Falcon X and Maser.”

Universities lead with cutting-edge research

Universities are also strategically aligning their research activities with the UAE’s key growth sectors. By addressing critical challenges, they not only drive innovation but also contribute directly to the nation’s economic and social development.

At RIT Dubai, research objectives are closely aligned with the UAE’s vision for growth. “When funding research, the first criterion is its relevance to the UAE and its potential to address challenges in energy, sustainability, or the start-up ecosystem,” says Dr Al Assaf.

The university also funds home-grown solutions with global impact, ensuring its work supports the nation’s ambitious goals, but also benefits other countries.

Similarly, BITS Pilani, Dubai, focuses its research on the UAE’s key growth sectors, including technology, sustainability, and healthcare.

With over 100 ongoing research projects, BPDC collaborates with global institutions to secure substantial funding.

“Our notable initiatives include AI for respiratory diagnostics, blockchain for carbon offsetting, and energy optimisation and wastewater treatment solutions — all of which contribute to the UAE’s priorities in sustainability, healthcare, and industrial efficiency,” Dr Banerjee says.

In this context, the University of Birmingham Dubai also plays a significant role in advancing the UAE’s research and innovation agenda. By forging carefully chosen strategic partnerships, the university facilitates meaningful collaborations between academia, government, and industry.

“These partnerships are focused on tackling the UAE’s most pressing priorities, from sustainability and smart cities to healthcare innovation and digital transformation,” says Dr Prof. Mouzughi.

The university’s involvement spans from supporting government-led initiatives to offering expert policy advisory input, ensuring that their research has a direct and impactful contribution to the UAE’s future progress.