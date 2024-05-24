American School of Dubai (ASD)

Established in 1966, ASD is an independent, US curriculum,PreK-12 international community school.

Learning innovation

Next year, ASD will open the Centre for Design and Innovation for Public Purpose, a one-of-a-kind facility uniquely focused on developing skills related to design thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship within the context of real-world problems.

School facilities

In 2010, ASD moved to the 23-acre Al Barsha campus, a million square foot, wireless, state-of-the-art facility in a residential area of Dubai. The campus includes 100 classrooms, two libraries, and various other facilities.

Extracurricular activities

There are nearly 40 student organisations in leadership, academic service, and interscholastic collaborations and competitions. ASD competes with over 50 teams of 14 different sports. A wide range of visual, music, and performing arts opportunities are available to all students.

Fees

Dh59,180 - Dh87,268 (2024-2025)

Contact details

Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005

To read the e-book version of this supplement Read supplement e-book Click here

Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

American curriculum - New York State Curriculum Standards

Learning innovation

The bespoke approaches to curriculum planning will address the additional domains when it comes to the approaches to learning, physical development and health, social and emotional learning, and approaches to communication. The innovative curriculum will build on the students skills, interests and continue to include experiential learning opportunities both in the school and as much as possible within the wider community so that students can make real-world connections to their learning, as well as learn about Emirati culture.

School facilities

Three indoor swimming pools including a half Olympic swimming pool, 11-a-side football patch, three multipurpose outdoor courts, 11,800sq ft. library over two floors, 71 labs and specialist rooms, and four indoor gyms.

Extracurricular activities

School-funded extracurricular activities include chess, basketball, indoor archery, KUBO coding, VR, Quran, Arabic skills, architectural drawing and more.

Fees

Dh29,900 – Dh43,800

Contact detail

Glendale International School

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

The National Curriculum for England (NCfE)

Learning innovation

Immersion Room where all subjects are taught to students through an immersive experience

School facilities

Immersion Lab, black box room, music room, photography room, dance studio, imaginarium, animal sanctuary, and vegetable patch

Extracurricular activities

Well-being hour every morning with activities ranging from music, coding, Arabic, sports, science, literature and more. These are provided at no extra cost.

Fees

Dh33,000 - Dh44,000

Contact details

Glendaleschool.org; 800 GLENDALE (800-45363253)

GEMS Al Khaleej International School (AKIS)

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

Established in 1992, AKIS offers a NEASC-accredited American curriculum for students from Pre-KG to Grade 12 with multiple pathways for graduation including Advanced Placement (AP) courses. The school is also a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Learning innovation

AKIS emphasises character development, bilingual learning in kindergarten, cross-subject learning experiences, and a nurturing environment in line with local culture and values.

School facilities

The school offers a robotics lab, makerspace, specialist science labs, drama room, music and art rooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, sports halls, and a swimming pool.

Fees

Dh26,778 - Dh50,932

Contact details

Gemsakinternationalschool.com; 04 217 3900

GEMS International School – Al Khail

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

GIS is a premium through-school offering all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes – the PYP, MYP, DP, and CP. GIS has been pioneering IB education in the Emirates for over 10 years and is the GEMS Centre of Excellence for aviation, aeronautics, and space.

Learning innovation

It is also home to a dedicated Innovation Hub in primary and a special Space Lab in secondary where design thinking and transdisciplinary learning come to life.

Extracurricular activities

These include a diverse range of activities, from sports and arts, to theatre and cooking.

Fees

Dh51,212 – Dh77,663

Contact details

Gemsinternationalschool-alkhail.com/en, 04 339 6200

Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

CBSE

Learning innovation

Global Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship rated Outstanding by KHDA

School facilities

Unique spaces include petting zoo, Kinder Kitchen, GCIE lab, ideation wall, music and dance room, and GIIS radio

Extracurricular activities

Its Pro-Edge initiative offers diverse extracurricular clubs to complement academic learning and foster holistic student development. Clubs range from MUN and robotics to classical music, dance, literature, sustainability and more.

Fees

Dh17,000 - Dh34,000

Contact details