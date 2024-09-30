Nestled in the heart of Jumeriah 3, The Little Dreamers Nursery isn’t just a place where children go to spend their day—it’s a vibrant, loving home away from home, where curiosity blooms and imagination takes flight. Here, learning is less about rigid schedules and more about embracing the natural wonder in every child. If you’re looking for a nursery that feels like an extension of your home, where every day is an adventure, then The Little Dreamers Nursery might just be the perfect fit.

A homely environment that feels like family

From the moment you step through the welcoming doors of The Little Dreamers Nursery, you’re enveloped in a warm, nurturing atmosphere. The soft, natural light filtering through the windows and the cheerful atmosphere, make it feel more like a cozy living room than a traditional classroom. The walls are adorned with children’s art and photos, creating an ever-changing gallery that celebrates each little one’s unique journey. At The Little Dreamers Nursery, curiosity isn’t just encouraged—it’s celebrated. The Nursery follows the Curiosity Approach, a philosophy that recognizes and nurtures the innate inquisitiveness of children.

The heart of The Little Dreamers Nursery is its dedicated team of educators, who are more like extended family than staff. They greet every child with a smile, remembering their names, interests, and even the little details about their favorite games or stories. This personal touch helps each child feel valued and seen, fostering an environment where they’re eager to explore and learn.

Benefits of attending FS1 and FS2

Children enrolled in FS1 (Foundation Stage 1) and FS2 (Foundation Stage 2) at The Little Dreamers, experience numerous benefits that set them on a path to academic excellence. Here’s how our nursery supports their development and prepares them for future success:

1. Strong Early Foundation: FS1 and FS2 programmes focus on essential skills that provide a solid foundation for future learning. The blend of phonics, mathematics, and play-based learning ensures children develop crucial early skills while enjoying their educational journey.

2. Enhanced Academic Performance: Students who have completed their early years at The Little Dreamers, consistently excel in their subsequent schooling. The combination of structured learning and playful exploration equips them with advanced skills and a love for learning, contributing to their high academic performance in later years.

3. Personal Growth and Development: The nursery’s emphasis on the Curiosity Approach helps children build confidence, independence, and resilience. These qualities are fundamental as they transition to primary school and face new challenges.

Phonics and Maths in FS1 and FS2

At The Little Dreamers, phonics and mathematics are integrated into the curriculum from an early age, laying the groundwork for future academic success.

• Phonics in FS1 and FS2: In FS1, children begin with the basics of phonics, learning to recognize and articulate sounds. By FS2, they advance to blending sounds to form simple words and sentences. This early phonics instruction is crucial for developing reading and writing skills, which are essential for literacy and overall academic achievement.

• Mathematics in FS1 and FS2: The nursery’s math curriculum in FS1 focuses on basic concepts such as counting, number recognition, and simple shapes. In FS2, children delve into more complex topics like addition, subtraction, and pattern recognition. Early exposure to mathematics helps develop problem-solving skills and logical thinking, preparing students for more advanced mathematical concepts later on.

Learning through play: A Key to Success

One of the cornerstones of The Little Dreamers approach, is learning through play. This method is integral to the Curiosity Approach and offers several advantages:

1. Engagement and Enjoyment: Play-based learning keeps children engaged and motivated. When learning feels like play, children are more likely to participate actively and retain information.

2. Holistic Development: Through play, children develop not only cognitive skills but also social, emotional, and physical abilities. Interactive activities encourage teamwork, empathy, and self-expression, contributing to their overall growth.

3. Creativity and Problem-Solving: Play allows children to explore different scenarios, solve problems, and express their creativity. These experiences foster critical thinking and innovation, skills that are valuable throughout their educational journey and beyond.

4. Natural Learning: Learning through play aligns with children’s natural development processes. It allows them to explore, experiment, and understand the world at their own pace, making the learning experience more meaningful and effective.

The Little Dreamers Nursery in Dubai, provides an exceptional early years education through its blend of the Curiosity Approach, a focus on phonics and mathematics, and a commitment to learning through play. The benefits of this approach are evident in the academic success and personal growth of our FS1 and FS2 students. By nurturing young minds in a supportive and stimulating environment, the nursery ensures that children are not only prepared for their next educational steps, but are also inspired to continue their journey of learning with enthusiasm and confidence.

So, if you’re ready to embark on a beautiful adventure with your child, where their curiosity is met with encouragement and care, consider making The Little Dreamers Nursery a part of your family’s story. Here, every day is a new opportunity to explore, learn, and grow together.