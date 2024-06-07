MOTIONGATE Dubai, the Middle East’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park and Real Madrid World, the first ever Real Madrid-themed park at Dubai Parks and Resorts, are partnering this year with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to host the region's largest kids’ meet-and-greet event, featuring two prominent kid influencers featuring Like Nastya and Vania Mania Kids, along with Magic Phil and beloved animated characters Modesh and Dana. The event kicks off this year’s ‘Summer in Dubai’ campaign, which runs in parallel with the highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024.

Taking place on Saturday, 8th June, the exciting day kicks off at 3:30PM in the iconic Hollywood Theatre at Motiongate Dubai, where Like Nastya and Vania Mania Kids - both with a follower base of over 137.5 million across their platforms - will take centre stage with live stage shows and exclusive meet and greets. Children attending the event on the day will also enjoy a captivating performance by Magic Phil, blending magic and comedy for all ages; followed by an opportunity to meet Dubai’s well-known animated characters Modesh and Dana; as well as participate in trivia sessions, enjoy photo opportunities, engage in interactive activities at Real Madrid World, and have the chance to win memorable gifts, including tickets to The Green Planet Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™ and Inside Burj Al Arab Tours, parks’ Annual Passes and staycations at Lapita Hotel and the region’s only LEGOLAND Hotel.

Suhaila Ghubash, Vice President, Festival & Events, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said: “The summer season in Dubai is synonymous with the spectacular Dubai Summer Surprises. Each year, we aim to showcase the very best that the city has to offer by curating thousands of new and exciting experiences for residents and visitors throughout the summer months. As we count down to the start of DSS 2024, we’re thrilled to bring another fun-filled calendar of activities to surprise and delight families, including the region's largest meet-and-greet event for parents and children. Bringing together prominent kid-fluencers alongside leading performers and Dubai’s beloved Modesh and Dana, we look forward to shaping even more magical memories for everyone in Dubai this year.”

To extend the fun even further during this exclusive one-day event, all ticket holders and kids are welcomed to explore more than 60 attractions and experiences at both parks: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and the newly opened Real Madrid World, featuring the world’s tallest amusement ride and region’s first wooden roller coaster as well as extensive family interactive games at the Real Challenge and more.

Rami Mashini, Vice President – Sales, Dubai Holding Entertainment, commented: “We are excited to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism for the second year in a row, launching ‘Summer in Dubai’ campaign at two of Dubai Parks and Resorts’ signature attractions: MOTIONGATE Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region and Real Madrid World, the first ever Real Madrid-football-themed park in the world. With an extensive portfolio of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and family destinations, we are proud at Dubai Holding Entertainment, to create amazing entertainment experiences for guests of all ages and to work in collaboration with partners such as the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to actively contribute to positioning Dubai as a major global hub for tourism.”