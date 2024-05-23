Sultan, Kuwait’s go-to shopping destination for over 40 years, has announced a strategic partnership with WebEngage, a leading marketing technology (MarTech) company, and Future Communications Company, one of Kuwait’s leading enterprise solutions provider, to elevate its customer-centric initiatives and drive sustained growth. Sultan will leverage WebEngage's globally renowned omnichannel customer engagement platform along with FCC’s technology solutions to revolutionize its customer experience.

WebEngage’s platform helps businesses map intricate customer journeys and identify critical touchpoints to boost customer satisfaction. The platform will equip Sultan with the latest advancements in marketing technology and provide a deep understanding of the most optimal channels to deliver timely and automated information to customers. With this focus on seamless communication and engagement, Sultan will look to amplify customer lifetime value (CTV) and loyalty in the long term.

A local player in technology solutions with a legacy spanning 27 years, FCC's role in this transformative collaboration will be rooted in its expertise and commitment to innovation. With a diverse portfolio encompassing enterprise business, mobility, infrastructure, telecom engineering, project management, and digital transformation, FCC has been at the forefront of delivering world-class IT solutions to various industries in the private and government sectors across the region.

Mona Dabbah, Chief Customer Officer at Sultan, emphasised the significance of this collaboration and the importance of gaining a holistic view of Sultan's customer base. "Our primary goal is to gain a 360-degree view of our customers to better understand and serve them. WebEngage's ability to integrate offline and online data into a unified platform provides us with invaluable insights into our Sultan customer base, enabling personalized experiences at scale," Dabbah said.

The announcement of this partnership comes on the heels of Sultan’s recent updates to its user interface, the infusion of dynamic in-cart promotions and a facelifted loyalty program. Sultan operates across 70-plus stores in the Middle East, and will lean on WebEngage's Retention Stack to unify multiple data sources and further enhance its long-standing reputation for customer-centricity in the region. Hetarth Patel, Managing Director UAE and Vice President MEA at WebEngage, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sultan to help them elevate their customer experience game,” Patel stated. “With our platform's capabilities, we aim to empower Sultan as it continues delivering exceptional experiences to its customers in the region. Long-term loyalty and growth are at the core of the Sultan’s success and these values align closely with our own mission."

Sultan will deploy WebEngage’s tools and expertise across its entire gamut of customer touchpoints: Web, app, email, and retail stores, as well as the Loyalty Program - Kanzee. With their focus on user-centric design and personalization, the retail chain will be looking for wins across a range of critical metrics such as Customer Retention Rate, Customer Lifetime Value Score, Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Satisfaction (CSAT), and Customer Effort Score (CES). WebEngage’s expertise in data analytics and Big Data insights will be a driving factor across these metrics.

As FCC continues to spearhead technological advancements and digital transformation in the Middle East, its collaboration with Sultan and WebEngage will be governed by its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Through this partnership, FCC will look to set new benchmarks in empowering businesses to thrive in the dynamic and ever-evolving digital landscape of the Middle East.