A team of five students from JSS International School have emerged victorious from over a hundred participating teams at the 6th edition of Curtin Dubai’s annual STEM Challenge. In second and third place, were Dubai College and the Philippines School respectively.

The competition took place in Curtin Dubai’s campus last weekend and saw hundreds of students from 45 high schools across the UAE compete through several rounds, for the coveted trophy.

Apart from winning merit-based scholarships to study at Curtin, students have also been given an exclusive opportunity to intern with Lab of Future, who were one of the competitions sponsors this year.

Lab of Future CEO and Founder, Arpit Dugar, said: “STEM education is crucial for all industries today. Our education system needs to adapt to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow. Hands-on learning bridges the gap between theory and real-world application. The enthusiasm at the Curtin Dubai STEM challenge was inspiring, and we are eager to support more such initiatives. Lab of Future is dedicated to transforming education, fostering the next generation of innovators, researchers, leaders, and scientists.”

The Challenge aims to inspire and foster a spirit of innovation and collaboration among the next generation, preparing them for future academic and career success in the fields of STEM.

Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice Chancellor and Campus President, says, “In my many years in academia, it was inspiring to see the level of participation and knowledge among such a diverse student group at the competition. Curtin University Dubai is proud to reflect on the recent success of the STEM Challenge held at our campus in Dubai International Academic City. The event was filled with vibrant energy and creativity as young innovators showcased outstanding talent and collaboration.

"Curtin, renowned for its excellence in engineering and research, remains committed to supporting initiatives that ignite a passion for STEM and prepare students for future success. The Challenge surpassed all expectations, aiming to nurture a spirit of innovation and teamwork among participants and inspire the next generation of innovators. The high quality of the students work and knowledge not only underscores the students' ingenuity but also stands as a testament to the exceptional educational standards upheld by schools in Dubai."