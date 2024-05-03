Biltmore Hotel Villas, Dubai

This opulent urban oasis offers guests privacy and luxury, a serene retreat that balances the excitement of city life with secluded tranquility. The resort offers a selection of 20 exclusive villas in various configurations, from 3 to 5 bedrooms, fulfilling different needs of smaller groups to larger families or groups of friends. Villas are equipped with amenities desired by discerning guests, including a private swimming pool, expansive terrace, jacuzzi, and a plush cinema room for ultimate relaxation.

Offer: a range of services with options for a dedicated butler and private chef upon request

Call: 04 308 5555

Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands

Nestled in the captivating Dubai Islands, this venue has timeless charm blended with modern sophistication. Breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and various accommodation options including Standard Rooms, Superior Rooms with Balconies, Deluxe Rooms with sea-facing balconies, Junior Suites, and Suite Rooms make it ideal for guests who desire a luxurious escape from the city for a peaceful, comfortable stay.

Offer: All-inclusive promotion starting from Dh698 per stay includes complimentary meals and beverages (house only) throughout your stay, early check-in priority and a late check-out until 6pm.

Call: 04 875 8888

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – Ultimate staycation bed and breakfast

With its ability to charm families, couples and guests courtesy its world-class butler service, take a break to experience the ultimate Arabian Luxury - Staycation Bed and Breakfast at this luxurious venue. Enjoy access to its private beach as well as the Wild Wadi Waterpark, exclusive Talise Spa and Summersalt Beach Club access, and special savings for Jumeirah One members.

Offer: up to 20 per cent savings on the Jumeirah Flexible Rate, including indulgent daily breakfast and in-room Hermes luxury amenities, and complimentary stays for two children under 11

Call: 04 364 7194

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

With breathtaking panoramic vistas, luxurious amenities and spacious sea-view rooms, this contemporary hotel offers a private sandy beach and sun-kissed infinity pool, the perfect setting to unwind from the stress of everyday life. Foodies will adore the mix of dynamic restaurants and enjoy a range of thrilling activities, from friendly volleyball competitions to bouncing around in the inflatable Bouncing Castle. Challenge your accuracy with Giant Foot Darts or revel in all the fun and excitement at the wet football pitch.

Call: 07 209 0000

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi

Be at one with the island rhythm at this idyllic, eco-conscious resort on Saadiyat Island, overlooking the protected dunes and serene waters, creating unforgettable memories with loved ones. This luxurious five-star beachfront property offers ultimate relaxation away from the busy city. Offer: Choose between Breakfast or Half-Board Packages and enjoy up to 30 per cent discounts, daily buffet breakfast, and access to the pristine private beach.

Call: 02 811 4444

Fairmont Ajman

Unwind at this beachfront hotel that blends elegance with natural surroundings and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, an ideal place to create unforgettable memories. Awe-inspiring suites with spectacular sea views lavish Buffet Breakfast, lunch and dinner and promise guests an exceptional cultural, leisure, and dining experience in its spectacular setting.

Offer: Book your preferred room on Half-Board basis and get a complimentary meal upgrade to Full Board for free, and 20 per cent discount on spa treatments.

Call: 06 701 5757

