Founded in 1998, SSVM Group of Institutions has ascended from its modest beginning as a play school with 25 students to become a venerated educational network comprising 15 schools across Tirupur, Nambiyur, Coimbatore, and Mettupalayam. Under the visionary stewardship of Dr Manimekalai Mohan, SSVM has become an exemplar of scholastic excellence, devoted to cultivating intellectual acuity, eloquent expression, and principled leadership within a global framework.

The crown jewel of the institution, SSVM Day and Residential School in Mettupalayam, nestled within a picturesque 25-acre campus that harmonises natural serenity with avant-garde infrastructure, fosters a holistic and immersive educational experience. The boarding facilities are distinguished by their spacious dormitories, meticulously designed to provide an environment that nurtures both academic achievement and personal growth. The campus prioritises student well-being with round-the-clock healthcare. Comprehensive security measures make SSVM a secure and supportive home away from home, guaranteeing a sanctuary of safety and well-being.

SSVM’s infrastructure is replete with world-class amenities, including an amphitheatre, conference halls, cutting-edge auditorium, and well-curated libraries that serve as a haven for scholarly pursuits. The state-of-the-art laboratories are designed to inspire scientific enquiry, while the extensive athletic facilities — including a swimming pool, archery range, and expansive fields for football, cricket and hockey — promote physical excellence and teamwork. The school also offers diverse activities, from equestrian training to badminton, squash, and a variety of indoor games, ensuring a balanced and enriched student life.

SSVM’s dedication to educational preeminence extends far beyond the traditional classroom. The institution has established strategic alliances with prestigious organisations, offering programmes such as First in Math, Cambridge Assessment English, and TEDxYouth@SSVM. Through its collaboration with Access-USA, students have the unique opportunity to earn college credits during their school years, facilitating early admission to illustrious universities in the US. The MINDJJO e-learning portal enriches education with interactive resources for deeper engagement.