Smart Travel LLC, established in 2015, is an IATA accredited TMC based in Sharjah, with 11 branches across the UAE and India. Supported by well trained manpower and IT team, the company launched its B2B portal www.smartzett.com in early 2023. www.smartzett.com has more than 1,600 registered affiliates, benefiting from best airline deals, hotel rates, overseas travel insurance, car rental etc. As a unique feature, the portal offers UAE visa change and related services along with travel services. No other portal in the UAE offers this unique combination.
Recently the company also launched Smartzett Academy, promoting overseas education and short-term courses for students. It offers attractive incentives to B2B affiliates. Smart Musandam is another signature product very popular among affiliates. A one-stop solution to all travel services available online, with 24x7 customer support makes www.smartzett.com among the region’s fastest growing B2B portals. Smart Travel Group has also launched verticals like Smartzet Academy, Holiday Makers.com a unique OTA platform for holiday dreamers, and Combodeals.com, a one-stop solution for all budget friendly desires.
5 popular honeymoon destinations
Mauritius
A stunning island destination, Mauritius offers a range of water sports and activities including snorkeling, diving and more. If relaxation is more your style, Mauritius has plenty of luxurious resorts and spas where you can unwind and pamper yourselves. Many resorts also offer exclusive honeymoon packages with special perks and amenities to make your stay even more memorable. Plan your dream honeymoon in Mauritius and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Bali
A dream destination for UAE honeymooners, Bali’s stunning beaches, lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage offer the perfect setting for newlyweds to celebrate their love and start their life together in blissful harmony.
Switzerland
The picturesque and romantic destination offers newlyweds a perfect setting for their dream honeymoon. From the stunning Alpine scenery to its charming villages, world-class resorts and Michelin-starred restaurants, Switzerland charms like few destinations can.
The Maldives
The tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean attracts honeymooners from around the world. Be it pristine white-sand beaches, the vibrant coral reefs, or its luxurious overwater bungalows, the island nation is a perfect destination for couples looking to celebrate their new life together in a truly magical setting.
Turkey
A beautiful harmony of East and West, rich history, and stunning landscapes, Turkey’s geographical diversity is just as impressive. You’ll discover golden beaches, snow-capped mountains, and even magical fairy chimneys. Lastly, Turkey’s gastronomic offerings are worth the trip alone. From world-famous Turkish delights to the savoury goodness of kebabs and mezze, your taste buds will be on a honeymoon too.
To book your dream honeymoon packages, contact our Smart Holiday experts: Niyaz; +971 50 142 7377 | Nithin: +971 50 603 6341