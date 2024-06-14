Mauritius

A stunning island destination, Mauritius offers a range of water sports and activities including snorkeling, diving and more. If relaxation is more your style, Mauritius has plenty of luxurious resorts and spas where you can unwind and pamper yourselves. Many resorts also offer exclusive honeymoon packages with special perks and amenities to make your stay even more memorable. Plan your dream honeymoon in Mauritius and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Bali

A dream destination for UAE honeymooners, Bali’s stunning beaches, lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage offer the perfect setting for newlyweds to celebrate their love and start their life together in blissful harmony.

Switzerland

The picturesque and romantic destination offers newlyweds a perfect setting for their dream honeymoon. From the stunning Alpine scenery to its charming villages, world-class resorts and Michelin-starred restaurants, Switzerland charms like few destinations can.

The Maldives

The tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean attracts honeymooners from around the world. Be it pristine white-sand beaches, the vibrant coral reefs, or its luxurious overwater bungalows, the island nation is a perfect destination for couples looking to celebrate their new life together in a truly magical setting.

Turkey

A beautiful harmony of East and West, rich history, and stunning landscapes, Turkey’s geographical diversity is just as impressive. You’ll discover golden beaches, snow-capped mountains, and even magical fairy chimneys. Lastly, Turkey’s gastronomic offerings are worth the trip alone. From world-famous Turkish delights to the savoury goodness of kebabs and mezze, your taste buds will be on a honeymoon too.