Redington, the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Vertiv , a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. This collaboration aims to empower channel partners across Africa to leverage the transformative potential of Vertiv’s technology and expand its reseller network.

The partnership leverages Redington's established presence and expertise in emerging markets, particularly in data centre transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside Vertiv's industry-leading power and cooling technology, resources, and over 50 years of experience in critical infrastructure services. This powerful combination will unlock new opportunities for Vertiv to extend its reach within the regional channel market. The distributor’s comprehensive reach across Africa, coupled with its strong in-house services team, will provide additional value to Vertiv's local channel partners and end users.

The partnership encompasses Vertiv's entire Integrated Solutions portfolio and IT channel product stack, spanning Africa. This comprehensive offering enables Redington to deliver a complete suite of Vertiv's cutting-edge solutions to its extensive network of channel partners and end users.

"As Vertiv continues to expand its footprint across Africa, this strategic partnership with Redington marks a significant milestone in our journey," says Wojtek Piorko, Managing Director for Africa at Vertiv. "Africa is a critical region for Vertiv as a business, and we look forward to supporting local customers in meeting their efficiency, scalability and sustainability goals into the future, together with Redington."

“At Redington, we're constantly seeking strategic partnerships that fuel innovation and drive growth across Africa,” says Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington Middle East and Africa. “Our collaboration with Vertiv exemplifies this commitment. Vertiv’s industry-leading technology perfectly complements our extensive reach, creating a powerful value proposition for businesses across the continent. We're confident this alliance will catalyse Africa's digital revolution."