Raffles Seaside Escape

Raffles The Palm Dubai promises a world of beauty, wonder and glamour this summer, with a seaside retreat to remember. Guests indulging in a four-night stay will only pay for three, with generous 20% savings on the resort’s diverse collection of culinary destinations. There is ample opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate, with complimentary access to the resort’s serene indoor swimming pool - the largest of its kind on the Palm - sauna, and fitness studio, complemented by 20 per cent savings on revitalising spa treatments at Cinq Mondes Spa.

Raffles Summer Retreat

Residents from across the GCC looking to escape their bustling cities are invited to find serenity with a beachfront stay this summer. Guests staying for a minimum of two nights can delight in an exclusive 20% off on stays, spa treatments, and culinary experiences, and take advantage of the complimentary use of the lavish indoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness studio. Children and young adults can also find pleasure in complimentary access to non-motorised water activities, including pedal boats and kayaks.

Image Credit:

Raffles Suite Sensations

This summer, a realm of lavish delights can be explored with a stay in one of the resort’s elegantly designed ultra-lux palatial suites, offering sweeping vistas over the Arabian Gulf. With exclusive access to the Raffles Club Lounge, guests can savour delectable daily breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and aperitifs with awe-inspiring views of the Dubai skyline, setting the tone for a day of tranquil relaxation. A blissful 60-minute Balinese massage for two adults at Cinq Mondes Spa provides the ultimate escape for a summer wind-down. For those keen on maintaining their fitness regimen, a one-hour personal training session awaits at the property’s impressive fitness studio.

Summer Villa Retreat

Raffles The Palm’s Summer Villa Retreat exudes sophistication and exclusivity. The scene is set with a seamless arrival at the palace in a luxury Rolls Royce or Bentley, followed by a private check-in within the comfort of one’s own spacious villa. Exclusive benefits enhance this memorable experience, including a personalised in-villa breakfast of choice prepared by an in-house chef, a 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the multi-award-winning Cinq Mondes Spa, a daily one-hour personal training session in the fitness studio, alongside complimentary access to the impeccable indoor swimming pool, sauna and fitness studio.

Summer VIP Retreat Guests are treated to the ultimate VIP treatment during an unforgettable summer retreat within Raffles The Palm Dubai’s elegant and palatial club rooms. Exclusive benefits encompass access to Raffles Club Lounge, with four dining experiences: breakfast, a light lunch, afternoon tea and an aperitive. Those looking to unwind in tranquillity will delight in Cinq Mondes Spa’s sanctuary escape, where they can avail a spa credit of Dh150 towards bespoke treatments for complete rejuvenation of the mind and body. A 24-hour butler service is also available for round-the-clock requests.

Raffles Family Getaway

Families are invited to uncover precious moments this summer with the Raffles Family Getaway, thoughtfully crafted to enchant loved ones and weave enduring memories. Guests staying for two nights can enjoy 15 per cent savings, with breakfast and dinner included and 20 per cent off F&B (excluding Piatti by the Beach), while children up to 13 years old can dine complimentary. While parents indulge in blissful moments at Cinq Mondes Spa, kids can splash in the pool with swimming classes twice a week and relish complimentary non-motorised water sports activities and 20 per cent savings on motorised water activities for boundless family beach enjoyment.