The founder of Prime Zone Trading, from Uttar Pradesh, India, has resided in the UAE for more than 20 years. Having worked for a large retail group for 17 years, in 2018, after quitting her job, she started her own venture with the primary objective of providing support and sustainable employment to the people of her native village back in India, where they own one of the biggest goat farms and parallelly provide best quality Indian meat and poultry and farm-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, primarily from the Indian subcontinent and from different parts of the world, available to consumers in the UAE.
The strong backward integration and rich ecosystem along with an integrated logistics arm enabled movement of our fresh produce directly to the UAE at competitive prices. Our fresh produce reaches the UAE within 24-hours of harvesting.
Post-pandemic, Prime Zone Trading has significantly grown its B2B operations, exporting to other GCC countries. The business has also seen a sharp rise in the turnover of frozen meat, fresh fruits and vegetables in the past 12 months.
The Meat factory
The Meat Factory specialises in offering premium meat to the retail consumers who relish our butchers’ specialised made to order cuts for their specific cuisine.
It also caters to the HORECA market (hotels, restaurants and catering). The business offers all types of frozen, chilled and fresh meat and poultry products. It also takes the utmost care to provide the required cut and just-in-time delivery on all days of the week as per customers’ requirements.
Mangolicious
MangoliciousUAE.com evolved from the urge to import the very best varieties and tastiest mangoes to the UAE. The founder’s Uttar Pradesh background placed her in the heartland of highest quality and most exclusive varieties of mangoes from India. The most premium varieties of dasheri, chausa, langda and safeda mangoes are sourced directly from the lush mango groves from their farms in India along with other varieties from the other parts of the Indian subcontinent, to ensure that our mango lovers receive the freshest, high-quality product.
In addition to this, Mangolicious offers seasonal fruits including jamun, woodapple and litchi fresh from the farms.
Online Orders: www.mymeatfactory.com and www.mangoliciousuae.com or call 054 306 8538.