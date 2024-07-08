Parvathy A. Krishnan

How would you define your growth story and that of your brand?

Patience, dedication, and consistent commitment propelled us to establish Zaecy as a premium athleisure brand in the UAE market. With extensive manufacturing expertise, we deliver top-notch quality, offering comfort and style at an affordable price. Transitioning from B2B to D2C, we adapted and learned from challenges.

How has Zaecy identified its target customer segment, setting itself apart in the competitive athleisure industry in the UAE?

Established in 2021 and thriving by 2023, Zaecy emerged by seizing opportunities in the UAE, a cultural hub with expansive growth potential. As a premium athleisure brand emphasising inclusivity, our commitment to the same spans across ages, genders, categories, races, and body types, ensuring versatile wearability for active and leisure pursuits. Zaecy embodies premium quality and affordability, aspiring to global recognition from its UAE roots. Each of our garments reflects distinct style and fabric quality, ensuring versatility across different intensities. Zaecy stands as a symbol of premium quality and affordability, enhancing your status with superior fabric standards.