Travel is undergoing a monumental shift as GCC travellers look to new destinations, authentic experiences and sustainable attractions. Although the US and Europe still remain the largest tourism corridors, UAE travel to Asia has seen 250 per cent growth with Japan and China rounding off as the top destinations, according to VisaNet 2023.

The duration of travel has also changed, with UAE travellers spending about five to nine days outside the country on long-haul luxury holidays to the US and Europe while frequent budget-friendly, regional getaways taking up about three to five days.

“The UAE’s positive trajectory is attributed to its strategic positioning as a luxury destination, development of family-friendly attractions, renowned shopping festivals, entertainment events and focus on MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions),” explains Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa.

Accompanying these behavioural shifts is a significant trend towards the personalisation and customisation of travel experiences. As a global digital payments technology company, Visa is at the forefront, enhancing travel experiences with secure, convenient and innovative solutions. An extensive global network enables Visa to leverage unique data insights as well as analytical and advisory capabilities to personalise experiences based on travellers’ needs and preferences.

“We work with our partner banks and merchants to create tailored programmes and offers, whether it's for visiting familiar places or exploring new destinations,” says Dr Jaffar. “Today, we operate in more than 200 countries and territories, partnering with nearly 15,000 banks and about 130 million merchants globally. We ensure payment acceptance and transaction security.”

Strategic partnerships with leading airlines such as Emirates and Etihad enable Visa to offer customers exclusive benefits and enhanced rewards. “These partnerships allow for better personalisation, data-driven decisions, and improved digitisation,” she continues. “It also increases opportunities for tailored rewards and innovative co-branded card products.”

Lucrative benefits such as bonus air miles, accelerated rewards, travel booking with points, complimentary lounge access, and travel insurance are available on Visa’s co-branded travel cards. By carefully choosing a card that aligns with customers’ needs in terms of fees, rewards and offers, Visa cardholders can make their travel more affordable, says Dr Jaffar.

Visa’s partnerships extend beyond airlines to include hotels and travel platforms providing exclusive rewards and services to customers, enhancing their travel experience. They can access attractive offers for hotel bookings and car rentals through entities such as Booking.com, Agoda.com, IHG, Jumeirah hotels, and the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection.