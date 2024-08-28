Online shopping has rapidly transformed the way consumers interact with brands, and the pandemic accelerated this shift, making e-commerce an integral part of daily life. Among the sectors that have witnessed significant growth are meal plan services and the perfume industry, both of which have successfully adapted to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. This feature explores the latest trends in online shopping, with a special emphasis on the evolving meal plan industry and the dynamic world of online perfume retail.

The rise of personalisation in meal plan services

The meal plan industry has seen a surge in demand, particularly in competitive markets like Dubai and the UAE. Aatir Dhadalla, Managing Partner and General Manager of Meals on Me, highlights the importance of personalisation in this space. “In the meal plan industry, personalisation through AI and machine learning is enhancing customer satisfaction by tailoring meal plans to individual dietary needs. In future updates, our app integrates these technologies to ensure each meal plan meets specific nutritional preferences and health goals,” he explains.

Aatir Dhadalla

This trend toward personalisation is reshaping how meal plan services operate. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek tailored solutions, companies are leveraging AI to analyse dietary habits and preferences, offering meal plans that are not only convenient but also nutritionally aligned with individual health goals. This level of customisation has become a key differentiator in the market, setting forward-thinking brands apart from their competitors.

Moreover, sustainability has become a significant focus area for meal plan brands. As consumers increasingly prioritise eco-friendly practices, companies are responding by adopting greener solutions in their operations. “Sustainability is another key focus area. We're committed to eco-friendly practices in sourcing ingredients and packaging, reducing our carbon footprint while aligning with the environmental values of our customers,” Dhadalla adds.

This commitment to sustainability is not just about meeting consumer demand; it’s also about ensuring long-term business viability. By reducing their carbon footprint and adopting environmentally friendly practices, meal plan brands are positioning themselves as responsible players in the market, appealing to a growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers.

Expanding beyond meal deliveries

The future of the meal plan industry is not just about delivering food but offering a holistic wellness experience. Dhadalla reveals that Meals on Me is expanding its app’s features to include nutritional information, wellness tracking, and tailored wellness tips. “The growing demand for integrated wellness services has led us to expand our app's features. We will soon offer nutritional information, wellness tracking, and tailored wellness tips, making our platform a comprehensive solution for those seeking more than just meal delivery,” he notes.

This expansion reflects a broader trend in the meal plan industry, where brands are evolving from mere food delivery services to comprehensive wellness platforms. By offering additional services that cater to the overall well-being of their customers, these companies are enhancing customer loyalty and creating new revenue streams.

Looking ahead, Dhadalla envisions significant growth for Meals on Me in the UAE’s competitive market. “Over the next two years, we plan to advance our app with smarter AI-driven features for more personalized user experiences and expand our menu to include a wider range of international and diet-specific options. Additionally, we aim to foster strategic partnerships with local entities to integrate health and wellness solutions,” he says. This strategic approach, combining technological innovation with a broader service offering, positions Meals on Me to lead the meal plan delivery market in the region.

Transformation of perfume retail in e-commerce

The perfume industry has also undergone a significant transformation in the e-commerce space, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. A spokesperson for V Perfumes, a leading brand in the UAE, shares insights into the trends shaping this sector. “Over the past few years, we have witnessed a shift in consumer preferences that has influenced perfume retail in the e-commerce space. Consumers are overwhelmed by the quantity of similar products and seek more unique and personalized options,” the spokesperson notes.

This trend towards uniqueness and personalisation is particularly evident in the rise of niche and customized fragrances. Consumers are no longer content with generic scents; they seek perfumes that reflect their individuality. As a result, many perfume brands are now focusing on niche products and using AI to create customised fragrances, offering consumers a more personalized shopping experience.

V Perfumes has capitalised on this trend by expanding its online offerings to include a diverse range of niche and designer fragrances. Some of their online bestsellers, such as Mont Blanc Explorer and YSL Libre, alongside niche brands like Faiz Niche, Holy Oud, and Manzana, reflect growing consumer interest in unique scents. “This is due to the formerly mentioned rise of consumers' interest in unique and niche products,” the spokesperson adds.

The success of V Perfumes in the e-commerce space is also attributed to their commitment to providing an exceptional online customer experience. V Perfumes was recently awarded the Retail Award at the SMB Awards for 2024 by Etisalat, recognising its excellence in customer support, digital display, and a flawless customer journey. “We envision a future of continuous excellence and success in providing excellent services for our customers,” the spokesperson states, emphasising their commitment to maintaining high standards in the competitive online retail space.

As online shopping continues to evolve, both the meal plan and perfume industries are adapting to meet the changing needs of consumers. Through personalisation, sustainability, and a focus on unique offerings, these sectors are not only surviving but thriving in the digital age. Brands like Meals on Me and V Perfumes are leading the way, demonstrating how innovation and a deep understanding of consumer trends can drive success in the ever-competitive online marketplace.

Now, a fitness tracker with your favourite meal plan

Andres Borgmann, CEO, Kcal

Andres Borgmann, CEO, Kcal says why the brand’s fitness tracker app is as addictive as its meal plans

What inspired the integration of a smart fitness tracker with your meal planning services, and how do you believe Kcal Fit will enhance the overall fitness and health outcomes for your customers?

A lot of people use different trackers and none of them directly connect with nutrition. We want to give people a better overview of their health and fitness. If they’re trying to lose weight, we can show their heart rate, step count, activity levels, sleep, etc. and calorie deficit.

We’ve integrated all of this into our app and it’s actually very addictive. To be the first one to offer this in the entire world, it’s pretty fricken cool and I think it will help a lot of people.

Kcal has always been an entrepreneurial company. We’re always looking to make things better, offer a better service and find new ways to promote health. We call it “True Healthcare.” Prevention is better than a cure. You can treat symptoms but taking care of your health prevents symptoms ahead of time.



Getting a complete picture of your health will motivate people to take better care, become better versions of themselves and feel happier. If you can see an accurate calorie deficit target on your watch, finding the motivation to do an extra 15 minutes in the gym won’t be so difficult.

As the first meal plan delivery service in the UAE to offer this combined approach, what are your expectations for Kcal Fit’s impact on the market? How do you plan to differentiate and promote this unique offering to attract and retain customers?