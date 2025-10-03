MMJS Group reflects on the power of purpose in building businesses

Gulf News celebrates Surandar Jesrani, Group CEO and Managing Partner of MMJS Group, as a Corporate Icon for the fifth year. His journey is not just about building businesses across countries and industries — it’s about creating impact, shaping services, inspiring people and building leaders.

From steering MMJS Group across tax, management, and technology consulting, to expanding into consumer-facing businesses such as Aaronz & Co. Real Estate, Real Estate Management, Holiday Homes & Business Homes and Valuation Services, Jesrani has proven that purpose-led leadership is what drives businesses that truly last.

In this exclusive Q&A, he shares what drives him and the principles that continue to shape his leadership and business.

What does a growth mindset mean to you, especially when facing challenges?

Challenges in business are inevitable — we have them daily, like meals. Instead of being overwhelmed, I pause, reflect, and move forward with clarity. Every challenge is a mirror, revealing how we handle business when things aren’t perfect. True leadership is tested in those moments. For me, a growth mindset is about learning, evolving, and strengthening trust — because trust is what endures long after the challenges has passed.

Many entrepreneurs focus on “what” they do, but you stress on the importance of “why.” Why is that?

The “what” is temporary but the “why” is the constant; it’s the fuel that carries you through uncertainty. Knowing your “why” roots you. It gives you resilience during storms and direction when opportunities arise.

You lead diverse businesses across multiple industries. How do you balance it all?

In all businesses, the principle remains the same: Give the best experience and best results to each person you deal with. For me, consulting or business isn’t a profession I step into during office hours — it’s a way of life.

You cannot put on a mask for 10 hours a day and pretend to be someone else outside of work. It’s about being one whole person, consistent in purpose, whether at work or at home.

What makes this balance possible is the belief my team and family place. Their conviction is my anchor, and it is what empowers me to keep moving forward so it’s work-life intergration for me and I love it.

Technology seems integral to your journey. Why?

In the formative years of my career, I witnessed how technology could turn complex challenges into simple solutions. That experience shaped the DNA of MMJS Tech Consulting. “Dataphi,” our Data Analytics company provides analytics solutions which enables businesses to be faster, smarter and move towards AI adoption.

For me, technology isn’t just a tool but a mindset that helps us stay future-ready and continuously raise the bar for innovation.

What inspired you to build Real Estate Services Company?

Real estate is real. For many, real estate is purely transactional but I believe it deserves a right consultation. We enable our B2B and B2C clients to take right data driven decisions. Every client carries unique aspirations, circumstances and objective – they need a guide and right execution.

You speak about “Giving Value”, what do you mean by it?

We are always an outcome of our previous experiences. My early years in private equity journey gave me a perspective on creating value for each stakeholder. That’s the mission of PE. That mindset stayed with me. The real sense of achievement comes when you create value and take care of each stakeholder.

You often say, “No one prepares you for today’s challenges.” What do you mean?

Every day is a new day that brings challenges you weren’t trained for. There’s no manual for it and the only way forward is to act right.

Leadership is not a title but an every-hour responsibility. It means owning the decisions and empowering your team to grow with confidence. Real strength lies in how you support your people in uncertain moments.

What advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs?