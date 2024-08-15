On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, we, at Al Ansari Exchange, extend our heartfelt wishes to the Indian community worldwide, especially in the UAE. This day is a time to celebrate India’s remarkable spirit and its significant contributions on the global stage. We deeply appreciate the Indian community’s role in the UAE’s social and economic progress. Their dedication, diverse skills, and pursuit of excellence have enriched our workplace and society.

The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) marks a vital step in strengthening the economic ties between our two nations. This agreement opens the door to more opportunities and cooperative efforts that will be beneficial to both countries. At Al Ansari Exchange, we are proud to support the Indian community through our financial services, ensuring seamless connectivity between the UAE and India with the highest level of care and efficiency.

In line with our ongoing commitment to giving back to the community that has shown us loyalty and support, we are pleased to announce the launch of our Summer Promotion. By simply sending money through our app or branches or making any qualifying transactions, our customers have a chance to win a grand prize of Dh1 million as well as a brand new Audi Q2, additional cash prizes and holiday packages.