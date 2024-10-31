2. Work with people more talented than yourself

Working with people that are better than you is a sign of self-awareness; as an entrepreneur your job is not to be the best, but to find the best. Being proactive in discovering and amassing global freelance talent creates opportunities to do things differently and bring fresh skill sets to the dynamic, which can push the boundaries and expectations of clients evolving in the region.

3. Develop a true partnership with clients

Customer experience is critical in a competitive landscape, and building trust is the key to creating a true partnership approach that will foster productive working relationships well into the future.

Entrepreneurs need a willingness to look at things from different perspectives, to adapt and to work in a collaborative way, and to go on a journey together with clients to ultimately deliver the best results.

4. Don’t be afraid to challenge the brief

A prescriptive brief can be stifling for entrepreneurs, who always strive to do things differently. True partnership also requires the client to trust in your expertise and create the space to openly question, challenge, and even confront each other.

Entrepreneurs need to have the courage to contest the traditional norms and expectations, to truly experiment and allow creative ideas to flow freely.

5. Let your work speak for itself

As an entrepreneur you will always have an eye on business growth. Instead of chasing cold leads and surrendering to paid pitches, let your work speak for itself.

In a market where word-of-mouth still dominates, this is the best way to find the clients that align with your values and approach and to channel the persistence to see your vision through.