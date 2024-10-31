What distinguishes an entrepreneur is the capacity to think outside the norm, innovate, and push the boundaries, often beyond the comfort zone, to achieve something truly unique. To do this requires a shift in mindset from the bottom-line-focused business owner to a more purpose-driven outlook. Among the many characteristics of an entrepreneur are decisiveness, self-awareness, a long-term focus, a willingness to experiment, and a defiant sense of persistence. For us, these are embodied in certain principles of day-to-day practice.
1. Have a clear, uncompromising vision
A clear vision establishes your business’s identity for both employees and customers, defining where you want it to go and what kind of clients you want to attract. An entrepreneur’s vision is steadfast, signifying a decisive commitment to their ultimate goal. Itis woven into the DNA of the organisation and unshaken by passing trends.
2. Work with people more talented than yourself
Working with people that are better than you is a sign of self-awareness; as an entrepreneur your job is not to be the best, but to find the best. Being proactive in discovering and amassing global freelance talent creates opportunities to do things differently and bring fresh skill sets to the dynamic, which can push the boundaries and expectations of clients evolving in the region.
3. Develop a true partnership with clients
Customer experience is critical in a competitive landscape, and building trust is the key to creating a true partnership approach that will foster productive working relationships well into the future.
Entrepreneurs need a willingness to look at things from different perspectives, to adapt and to work in a collaborative way, and to go on a journey together with clients to ultimately deliver the best results.
4. Don’t be afraid to challenge the brief
A prescriptive brief can be stifling for entrepreneurs, who always strive to do things differently. True partnership also requires the client to trust in your expertise and create the space to openly question, challenge, and even confront each other.
Entrepreneurs need to have the courage to contest the traditional norms and expectations, to truly experiment and allow creative ideas to flow freely.
5. Let your work speak for itself
As an entrepreneur you will always have an eye on business growth. Instead of chasing cold leads and surrendering to paid pitches, let your work speak for itself.
In a market where word-of-mouth still dominates, this is the best way to find the clients that align with your values and approach and to channel the persistence to see your vision through.
— The authors are founders of KNOW Creative, an award-winning full-service creative consultancy specialising in combining expertise across branding, strategy, production, and motion graphics to deliver innovative and cohesive brand experiences