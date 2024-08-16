Early education refers to that period of learning in a child’s life that takes place from birth through age eight. A critical developmental phase, it lays the foundation for lifelong learning, shaping cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

Focus on curiosity and creativity

Early education focuses on fostering a child’s innate curiosity and creativity through play, exploration, and structured activities. It emphasises the development of fundamental skills such as language acquisition, problem-solving, and social interaction. Programmes often include a mix of guided instruction and free play, aiming to create a balanced environment that supports various aspects of a child’s growth.

Research shows that quality early education can have significant long-term benefits, including improved academic performance, better social skills, and higher rates of high school graduation. Effective early education programmes often involve a collaborative approach, engaging parents, caregivers, and educators in the learning process.

Building strong foundations

By addressing each child's individual needs and learning styles, early education helps to build a strong foundation for future academic and personal success. Investing in early education is considered crucial for closing achievement gaps and ensuring that all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Being a pivotal factor in shaping every child's future, early learning encompasses a plethora of elements that collectively foster development and success. We focus on 6 critical elements:

Boost that brainpower: Engaging children in early learning activities enhances cognitive development and boosts brainpower. Research shows the first few years are crucial for brain development. Millions of neural connections form every second, shaping the foundation for learning, health, and future success. Stimulating activities such as problem-solving, creative play, and exploration strengthen these neural connections, setting the stage for advanced learning capabilities and intellectual growth.

Investing early: Investing in early education is crucial as it delivers long-term benefits. Positive experiences in early childhood set the stage for educational achievement, economic productivity and overall well-being. Quality early learning experiences therefore prepare children for academic challenges, improve social skills, and reduce future educational and social service costs. Early investment ensures a stronger foundation for personal development and lifelong learning.

An environment that nurtures: A nurturing environment is essential for effective early learning. Providing emotional support, safety, and encouragement helps children build confidence and resilience. Such environments promote a love for learning and facilitate both social and emotional growth, both equally critical for development overall. At Kids First Group, children aged 0-6 get to enjoy a warm and stimulating space to engage in creative pursuits. Besides, the Group caters to various learning styles with internationally recognised curriculums like Montessori, Reggio Emilia, EYFS, and more.

Multiple languages, single aim: Introducing multiple languages early in life offers significant cognitive and cultural benefits. Multilingualism enhances problem-solving skills, memory, and cognitive flexibility, while also preparing children for a globalised world. It broadens their perspectives and improves communication skills, enriching their future opportunities. Being multilingual in their learning offerings, Kids First Group’s presents courses in Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Russian, Italian, and more, enriching a child's development and preparing them for a globalised world.

Strong connections: Developing strong relationships with peers, educators, and caregivers is vital in early learning. These connections support social and emotional development, teaching teamwork, empathy, and effective communication. Positive interactions during early years help children build a sense of belonging and social competence.

At Kids First Group a strong belief system exists in fostering strong, responsive relationships between caregivers and children. Through warmth, encouragement, and play-based learning, the education brand helps each child blossom.

Investing in future: Early learning is an investment in a child's potential. By providing a robust educational foundation, we prepare children for future challenges and opportunities, contributing to their long-term success. This investment benefits not only the individual child but also society as a whole by fostering a more educated and capable future workforce. When a parent chooses Kids First Group, it is not just about childcare, it's also about giving a child the tools they need to thrive through life.

In essence, focusing on early learning through cognitive stimulation, early investments, supportive environments, multilingualism, strong relationships, and future-oriented strategies lays a solid groundwork for children's growth and success, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Excellent bouquet of schools

Kids First Group currently nurtures over 5,000 children, across 32 locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha – Qatar, through the following brands:

Redwood Montessori Nursery: Pioneers in the UAE Montessori approach, the Dubai locations for Redwood Montessori Nursery include Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Garhoud, and The Palm Jumeirah. The Group also operates schools in Abu Dhabi, at Shams Boutik, Yas Island, Al Mushrif, Khalifa City, Reem Island, Al Bateen, Al Saadiyat Island and Al Marina, catering to children from 3 months to 6 years.

Redwood Center of Excellence: Open to children from 45 days to 6 years, this IB PYP offering preschool is located in Al Barsha 2.

Odyssey Nursery: Renowned for its Reggio Emilia approach, Odyssey has multiple locations in Dubai including Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah, Living Legends, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Meydan and Sheikh Zayed Road. In Abu Dhabi, you’ll find it in Khalifa City, Mushrif, Al Zeina, Al Muneera, and Saadiyat, Yas Island, catering to children from 45 days to 6 years.

Willow Children’s Nursery: Located in Umm Suqeim, ONE Central, Dubai Marina welcomes children from 4 months to 6 years for the EYFS curriculum, complemented by Reggio Emilia.

Children’s Oasis Nursery: In the heart of nature, the one iconic location on Umm Suqeim 2 is hard to miss, and caters to children between the ages of 4 months to 4 years.

Ladybird nursery: Located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Zaabi area, Ladybird follows the Montessori approach and caters to children aged 6 weeks to 4 years.

How do you choose the best nursery for your child?

Give your child the ultimate early learning experience, setting them up for a life of success. Over more than a decade, KFG has nurtured and celebrated thousands of young minds through their unique learning journeys.

Sculpted by the diligent care and expertise of more than a thousand committed professionals across the Group’s 32 nurseries in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Which curriculum is the right one for your child?

Redwood Montessori Nursery

• Authentic Montessori Curriculum

• Languages: English, Arabic, Russian & Spanish

Odyssey Nursery

• Integrated Reggio Approach

• Languages: English, French & Arabic

Willow Children’s Nursery

• Holistic EYFS Curriculum with Artistic Reggio Approach

• Languages: English & Arabic

Redwood Center of Excellence

• Primary Years Programme (IB PYP)

• Languages: English & Arabic

Why enrol now?

• Individualised approach/ Tailored to your child’s interest

• Strengthened social & emotional growth