In his capacity as Area Manager for the Middle East and Gulf for the truck and van manufacturing brand, Iveco, Marco Torta believes being successful in a top management job lies in the ability to be able to understand the different business systems and approaches that typify different markets. It is a belief system validated by Torta’s vast experience across global markets.

Associated with Iveco for close to four decades, Torta joined the brand in 1987 as Sales Support, at the company headquarters in a country in the African continent. Later, in 1993 he moved to the Iveco Representative Office in Cairo, gaining experience in the brand’s Egypt operations. Between 2001 and 2005,

Torta oversaw operations as Managing Director of Atlas Vehicles Industries, a joint venture between Iveco and local entrepreneurs, following Iveco’s activities in Morocco.

From 2006 till end-2009, Torta oversaw operations in his role as Managing Director for the Automotive Manufacturing Co. in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, a joint venture between Iveco and the Ethiopian Ministry of Industry, and that represented Iveco’s activities in East Africa. From 2010 till mid-2011, Torta was back at the Iveco representative office in Cairo, following up on operations in Egypt and the Levante countries. This finally led to his current role as Area Manager, overseeing operations for select Gulf and Middle East countries (the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Iraq and Jordan).

With plurennial experience in commercial operations and business development, Torta excels in creating unique business development strategies and exploring product opportunities, while enriching his team with rich experience in marketing and market intelligence.