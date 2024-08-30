Gulf News sits down with Masih Imtiaz, the dynamic CEO of Imtiaz Developments, to discuss the company’s latest projects, their commitment to sustainability, and his vision for the future of real estate in Dubai. Recognised as one of the 150 most influential real estate and construction leaders, Imtiaz has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of luxury living in the UAE.

Given Imtiaz Developments’ recent groundbreaking on Beach Walk Residences in Dubai Islands, how do you envision this project redefining luxury waterfront living in Dubai?

Beach Walk Residence is a strategic move towards strengthening our presence in the prime luxury real estate market. Located in Dubai Islands, it offers a compelling investment opportunity when the area is set for significant growth, similar to the remarkable appreciation seen in other waterfront locations in Dubai over the past five years.

The planned completion of various branded projects, villa communities, and the largest shopping mall in the area within the next three years positions Dubai Islands as Dubai’s next major luxury destination. We will launch ultra-luxury projects in this area throughout the year to seize this opportunity and provide our clients with exceptional investment prospects.

Dubai Islands is set to host over eighty-six hotels, spanning luxury and wellness hubs, cultural centres, boutique accommodations, and family-friendly resorts, creating a distinctive and diverse enclave. This development aligns with Dubai’s ambitious 2040 vision, reinforcing the city’s standing as a global leader in high-end waterfront living.

The real estate sector is beginning to see the benefits of Emiratisation. How is your recent collaboration with the Dubai Land Department aiding this cause?

The real estate sector is increasingly benefiting from Emiratisation, and our collaboration with the Dubai Land Department is a pivotal part of this progress. At Imtiaz Developments, we recognise the immense potential of Emirati professionals in real estate. Through this partnership, we are committed to empowering UAE national brokers by providing them unique opportunities to thrive.

By investing in local talent, we support Dubai’s goal of a diverse and inclusive economy, contributing to the sustainable growth of the real estate market. The certification of young Emiratis through the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Program is a testament to our commitment to nurturing local expertise and driving the sector forward.

As CEO of Imtiaz Developments, how do you evaluate your personal contributions towards making the brand what it is today, and what legacy do you choose to leave behind?

As CEO, my focus has always been on a long-term vision, a philosophy instilled in me by my mentor – my father. He emphasised the importance of looking beyond immediate gains to build something enduring and valuable. This long-term perspective is a cornerstone of our strategy at Imtiaz Developments.

Our commitment to this vision is reflected in every facet of our business. Whether it’s the quality of the homes we build, the durable materials we select, the attention to detail in our finishes, or the strategic partnerships we form, our approach is always focused on long-term success. We also prioritise building lasting relationships with our clients, ensuring that we are a trusted partner not just today but for many years.

The legacy I aim to create is one where Imtiaz Developments is known for its dedication to quality, sustainability, and integrity.

How is Imtiaz Developments integrating sustainability into its projects, and what does this mean for the company’s long-term environmental goals?

At Imtiaz Developments, sustainability is a fundamental aspect of our mission. We are committed to environmental responsibility, as demonstrated by our initiative to plant over 2,000 trees across Dubai for every unit we build. To further this commitment, we are introducing an innovative sales initiative: for every apartment sold this year, we will plant a tree, allowing our homebuyers to contribute to a sustainable future.

In addition to tree planting, we integrate sustainable practices throughout our projects by using energy-efficient technologies, eliminating plastic use, adopting biodegradable alternatives, and implementing water conservation measures. This approach ensures our developments set new standards for environmentally responsible real estate.

You were recently named one of the 150 most influential real estate and construction leaders. Congratulations! What responsibility comes with this influence?

Thank you. Being named one of the 150 most influential real estate and construction leaders is an honour that comes with great responsibility, especially in a city like Dubai, which is at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Our responsibility as industry leaders is to contribute to and align with the broader vision set forth by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The recently approved Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 is a testament to their commitment to enhancing the well-being of all who live, work, and visit here. This strategy aims to make Dubai a global leader in quality of life, further establishing it as the world’s preferred destination.

With the UAE welcoming a record 6,700 millionaires this year, driven by the country’s economic stability, luxury lifestyle, and strategic advantages, it is clear that Dubai’s allure continues to grow. As a real estate leader, I must ensure that our developments contribute to this vision by offering unparalleled living experiences that support a high quality of life. We are proud to play a role in this dynamic landscape, where the influx of high-net-worth individuals brings wealth and opportunities for entrepreneurship, job creation, and community growth.