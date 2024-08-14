IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, proudly sponsored the Smart Cities Council’s (SCC’s) inaugural Smart Cities Week APAC event held from August 5th to 9th at Stamford Plaza Adelaide, Australia. This sponsorship is part of IFZA’s ongoing partnership with the Smart Cities Council (SCC) to advance smart city initiatives. Through this partnership, IFZA will provide comprehensive business setup services to SCC members and partners, and support in expansion into the UAE.

Holger Schlechter, IFZA’s Chief Financial Officer, delivered a keynote speech on cross-sector collaborations, introducing IFZA and its services. He also joined Corey Gray, President of Smart Cities Council, for a fireside chat, where they shared valuable insights on Dubai’s Special Economic Zones, focusing on the vibrant business environment and market opportunities for startups. As part of the event’s trade and investment track, Holger served as a judge for the startup pitch competition, where the winning team was awarded an IFZA license.

Speaking about Free Zones in Dubai, Holger Schlechter commented: “IFZA is committed to supporting the economy of the UAE by encouraging and empowering global business leaders, entrepreneurs and SMEs to establish a business in Dubai. SCC is a perfect launch pad for IFZA to meet and network with a target audience who share the vision of the UAE in creating smart, forwarding thinking cities of the future. IFZA is delighted to be an ongoing partner of SCC.”

“This agreement will help strengthen IFZA’s position as hub to provide comprehensive business setup services to start-ups from Australia and around the world. We believe our partners are crucial to our success and by working together we can benefit from different sectors to drive efficiencies.” he added.

“Having the IFZA team with us in Australia for Smart Cities Week Asia Pacific to share learnings and meet many of our members and partners in person reinforced both the value the team bring to our ecosystem, and the importance of our work in driving collaboration globally and providing a platform for cross sector capability and capacity uplift. We look forward to officially launching in Dubai on October 14th,” said Corey Gray, President, Smart Cities Council.

Smart Cities Week APAC 2024 brought together world-renowned experts, thought leaders, and policymakers from the private sector, government agencies, and organizations. The event aims to foster collaboration and joint efforts to transform cities towards a better future. Featuring four days of impactful dialogue across various sectors, the conference focused on facilitating solutions to the issues faced by current and future societies. Activities included panel discussions and keynote speeches on a broad array of topics covering themes such as Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data, Public Safety, Health & Aged Care and AI & Machine Learning.

The APAC event also incorporated a dedicated trade and investment day supported by IFZA. Participants had the chance to connect with experts from a global network of over 400,000 individuals eager to make a progressive impact on society.

The Asia-Pacific smart cities market is projected to be worth $1,635.3 billion by 2030. The growth of this market is driven by increasing government initiatives to manage urban population needs, rising demand for efficient transport, public safety concerns, and the growing need for resource management and sustainable development.

Smart Cities Week is the largest and longest-standing organization of its type, with a globally recognized and trusted brand. It has access to all levels of government, industry, and academia to exchange knowledge and effect change.

On October 14th, Dubai will host the Smart Cities MENA Summit, bringing together an influential group of global policymakers, thought leaders, academics, researchers, philanthropists, and corporate leaders. This summit will focus on building capacity, enhancing capabilities, and fostering cross-sector collaboration to achieve significant social, environmental, and economic outcomes.