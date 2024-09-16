Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, introduced the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, a groundbreaking initiative to support the higher education of high performing Emirati graduates in Dubai from public and private schools. With an endowment of Dh1.1 billion and an annual commitment to 100 students, the programme stands as a beacon of opportunity for young Emirati students.

It is a privilege for IDP Education to be able to strategically collaborate with the authorities in implementing this prestigious scholarship, as it demonstrates our common goal of promoting learning and developing the next generation of leaders.

The programme provides financial support in addition to assisting talented individuals in gaining access to prestigious international universities and specialised courses that meet the demands of Dubai's developing economy.

The dedication to developing talent, enabling the next leaders, and enhancing Dubai's whole knowledge ecosystem is reflected in the investment made in education.

The orientation event for the first cohort of students was graced by the presence of Shaikh Hamdan, who congratulated the students on their outstanding achievements and reaffirmed Dubai's commitment to nurturing and honouring excellence.

Furthermore, the programme recognises and honours exceptional students who have shown noteworthy accomplishments academically or in extracurricular activities. It also aims to motivate students to strive for excellence and encourages them to pursue higher education at top universities around the world.

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Chair of the steering committee of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, says, “We are pleased to welcome IDP as a valued strategic partner for the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme. Through this collaboration, students will benefit from IDP's global expertise in education and career guidance as we work together to support their journey toward academic and professional success. This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Emirati leaders."

Imad Chaoui, Regional Director Middle East Africa, European Union, and CIS Countries, IDP, says, “IDP is honoured to be a strategic partner of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, an initiative that will see Emirati students transform their lives through international education. This programme aligns with IDP values as we believe international education not only benefits individual students but also their families and their wider communities."