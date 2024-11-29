HUZ Properties was founded with the belief that home ownership is more than just a transaction; it’s a foundation of family life. Rooted in a rich family history in real estate, our company was established to continue this legacy by helping families find their ideal homes.

Habib Zubair, Founder, HUZ Properties had the privilege of growing up immersed in the world of real estate. His experiences, both personal and professional, shaped the company’s core values and approach. Zubair’s time at Repton Boarding School in Dubai exposed him to the challenges and aspirations of families relocating to the city, sparking a desire to create a real estate firm that truly understood their needs.

The lessons Zubair learned while at the University of Exeter in London, coupled with first-hand exposure to the vibrant real estate market, further solidified his commitment to building a company that prioritises transparency, long-term relationships, and the best interests of clients.

HUZ Properties, believes in a personalised approach. It understands that every family’s journey is unique, and that the team provides tailored solutions to meet their specific requirements. Its commitment to transparency ensures clients are always informed and empowered to make informed decisions.

Over the years, HUZ Properties has evolved to become a leading real estate firm in Dubai. It expanded its services to include a range of offerings, including property sales, rentals, and investment opportunities. The brand’s success is a testament to its unwavering dedication to clients and its ability to adapt to the ever-changing real estate landscape.

Looking to the future, HUZ Properties remains committed to its founding principles, and will continue to strive for excellence, build lasting relationships, and help families create their dream homes.

The strategic vision at HUZ Properties is firmly rooted in the burgeoning real estate market of Dubai and the wider region. The belief is that by diversifying the portfolio and expanding into new markets, HUZ Properties can capitalise on a multitude of investment opportunities while mitigating risks. This approach aligns with the growing demand for real estate in the region and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and HUZ Properties is committed to being at the forefront of this dynamic sector.

HUZ Properties is proud to align its strategic vision with Dubai’s D33 Real Estate Strategy. It aims to contribute to the ambitious targets set for the emirate. Its commitment to attracting global investment and fostering a thriving real estate market aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s aspiration to become a leading global real estate hub. Zubair is confident that the company’s initiatives will not only drive economic growth but also enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Furthermore, attracting foreign investment to Dubai's real estate market is a key component of HUZ Properties' strategy, seeing this as a significant opportunity to contribute to the city's economic growth and development. By creating a conducive environment for foreign investors, the brand can foster job creation, stimulate economic activity, and elevate Dubai's global real estate profile, believe Zubair.