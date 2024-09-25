Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in packaging products, has announced its support for the UAE’s nationwide visa amnesty initiative aimed at assisting job seekers. In alignment with this initiative, Hotpack Global is offering 200 job placements to amnesty seekers, with over 100 candidates already shortlisted.

The UAE's visa amnesty initiative provides an invaluable opportunity for individuals to regularise their visa status and find suitable employment. As a part of its commitment to this cause, Hotpack Global has taken proactive steps by conducting on-ground interviews and offering opportunities to those seeking amnesty.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, says, “We are proud to be a part of the UAE's visa amnesty initiative, which aligns perfectly with our values of community support and social responsibility. By offering 100 placements to amnesty seekers, we aim to positively impact individuals' lives and contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE. As a company that was founded and has flourished in this country, we are committed to giving back to the community that has played such a vital role in our growth.”

“The 200 total job openings include positions for both skilled and unskilled workers, demonstrating our inclusive approach to recruitment. We are pleased to report that over 10 candidates have already been successfully placed in roles within our warehouse and logistics facilities, marking a significant step in our ongoing efforts to support this initiative. Our goal is to provide meaningful employment to amnesty seekers, helping them build stable and prosperous futures while supporting the UAE's economic growth,” he adds.

This programme is in the same spirit as the Hotpack Happiness Initiative, through which has undertaken various efforts to improve the well-being of its workforce while achieving broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals. Hotpack has implemented several programs aimed at enhancing employee welfare, including the establishment of a Dh5 million welfare fund. This fund provides significant benefits such as child education scholarships, healthcare support for families, and a Make a Wish programme. These efforts demonstrate Hotpack's commitment to ensuring that its employees and their families have the resources they need to thrive.

Nageeba Suleman, Manager of HR Development and Talents at Hotpack Global, says, “In addition to focusing on employee welfare, Hotpack Global actively engages in CSR initiatives that benefit the wider community. We extend our efforts beyond the workplace by promoting environmental consciousness and community engagement among its employees. Through collaborations and campaigns, we encourage our workforce to participate in activities like recycling workshops and desert cleaning drives. By fostering a culture that values both employee well-being and social responsibility, we seek to play a vital role in building a more compassionate and sustainable society.”