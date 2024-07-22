The first-anniversary celebration of the HKMEBC took place at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong, with over 400 guests in attendance. The ceremony was officiated by Fang Jianming, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Ali Al Mualla; Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, HKSAR; Ma Fung Kwok, Legislative Council Member; and Dr Aaron Shum, Founding President of the association.

Dr Shum reflected on the challenges faced over the past year and highlighted the success of the Chamber, which has expanded its membership to over 300 members. He also shared his experiences from the early years, emphasising the importance of bridging cultural gaps. He stressed that business people should have a better understanding of cultural nuances before starting businesses in new environments.