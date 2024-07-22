Art and culture have always served as bridges for fostering communication, cultural exchange, and economic ties between regions. The Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) celebrated its first anniversary under this theme, featuring several Middle Eastern artists, including Sheikh Ali Al Mualla, a member of the UAE royal family and a renowned artist, on July 11, 2024. The association also unveiled its 4Q 2024 plan, which includes a visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in late October, coinciding with Cathay Pacific’s maiden voyage to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Ali Al Mualla’s artwork, Throne of Peace, crafted from a 150-year-old tree that was recycled and repurposed, was exhibited at COP28 - the United Nations Climate Change Conference. He participated in the celebration alongside four established UAE artists who specially traveled to Hong Kong for the occasion.
The first-anniversary celebration of the HKMEBC took place at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong, with over 400 guests in attendance. The ceremony was officiated by Fang Jianming, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Ali Al Mualla; Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, HKSAR; Ma Fung Kwok, Legislative Council Member; and Dr Aaron Shum, Founding President of the association.
Dr Shum reflected on the challenges faced over the past year and highlighted the success of the Chamber, which has expanded its membership to over 300 members. He also shared his experiences from the early years, emphasising the importance of bridging cultural gaps. He stressed that business people should have a better understanding of cultural nuances before starting businesses in new environments.