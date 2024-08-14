In a vibrant and diverse city like Dubai, where educational excellence is a highly valued pursuit, Glendale International School has made an indelible mark. The school has been rated as "Outstanding" in three critical areas (Curriculum, Spiritual, Moral, Social and cultural development and Welfare, Health and Safety of pupils) by the British Schools Overseas (BSO) at the end of its inaugural academic year! This accolade is not just a reflection of the school's commitment to academic excellence but also its holistic approach to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the modern world.

At the heart of Glendale International School’s success is its meticulously designed curriculum, which has been recognized as 'Outstanding' by the BSO. The curriculum is the backbone of any educational institution, and Glendale has excelled in creating a dynamic and engaging learning environment that takes learning well beyond the four walls of a classroom.

From the outset, the school’s leadership made a clear commitment to offering a world-class curriculum that not only aligns with British educational standards but is also tailored to meet the needs of its diverse student body. The BSO inspectors noted that the school’s curriculum is meticulously planned, offering a broad and balanced range of subjects that promote academic excellence while encouraging critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.

The school offers a comprehensive curriculum that follows the National Curriculum for England, providing students with a solid foundation in core subjects such as Mathematics, Science, and English. However, what sets Glendale apart is its commitment to integrating innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technology to enhance the learning experience.In the Immersion Room, students are stimulated and engaged in specific areas using interactive screens. Other specialised areas within the school, like the Imaginarium encourages students to explore English in an unique way.

Moreover, the school places a strong emphasis on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. With programmes like ‘Leader In Me’ inspired by Stephen Covey’s ‘Seven Habits of Highly Effective People’, students are equipped with leadership and life skills needed to thrive in a dynamic world.

The BSO inspection also highlighted the school’s commitment to promoting a positive school culture that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. The school’s ethos is built on respect, kindness, and integrity, and these values are embedded in every aspect of school life. The school’s dedication to cultural enrichment is evident in its diverse range of activities that expose students to different cultures and perspectives. From celebrating International Days to imbibing the essence of the UAE, students are given numerous opportunities to develop a deep appreciation for the world around them and to contribute positively to society.

The welfare, health, and safety of pupils is a top priority for any school, and this institution has set the bar high in this area. The BSO inspectors commended the school for its robust policies and procedures that ensure the well-being of all students, staff, and visitors.

The school’s approach to safeguarding is comprehensive, with clear guidelines and protocols in place to address any concerns. Regular training for staff ensures that everyone is well-prepared to handle any situation, and a strong support network is available for students who may need additional assistance.