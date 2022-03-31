As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, what better way to prepare to celebrate than by giving your home a new look, putting your best foot forward as a host and reflecting on yourself.
And as a guest, home décor items are a very favourable choice in addition to dates and sweets. From clocks with arabesque elements, fragrance oils and diffusers to bedding sets, vases, candle holders and figurines, items can make any space feel modern and lively, as long as they are tasteful.
For style, elegance, comfort and luxury at great value, choose from our Ramadan collection and give your home a grand makeover, with Arabic calligraphy dishes, Islamic wall décor and hangings and soft furnishings with Moroccan motifs. Invoke a spiritual and stylish atmosphere and get ready to celebrate the Holy Month.
Experience shopping at incomparable prices, with more than 6,000 trendy and smart space-saving pieces of furniture, décor and many more. We bring you the very best of style at value-for-price rates.
And with Promise Plus, we offer two years of warranty, delivery within 48 hours, a 14 day mattress trial and a 30 days return policy, allowing you to shop with a peaceful mind and a generous heart.
Visit our stores in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah or shop online at Homeboxstores.com and splurge on the best of our Ramadan collections and offers, including charitable deals all through this season of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.