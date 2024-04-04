Here's some exciting news for homeowners across the UAE! Whether you reside in a cosy 1-bedroom apartment or a grand 6-bedroom, 2-story villa, all can now benefit of Sophia Home's newest offering, an all-inclusive turnkey furnishing solution for residential projects of any size. This service is brought to you by Sophia Home, one of the premier luxury furniture retailers in the UAE, in collaboration with its sister company, Patina Interiors, an ISO certified leading design firm, with a team of skilled interior designers and home decorators capable of transforming any space into a masterpiece.