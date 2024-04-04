Here's some exciting news for homeowners across the UAE! Whether you reside in a cosy 1-bedroom apartment or a grand 6-bedroom, 2-story villa, all can now benefit of Sophia Home's newest offering, an all-inclusive turnkey furnishing solution for residential projects of any size. This service is brought to you by Sophia Home, one of the premier luxury furniture retailers in the UAE, in collaboration with its sister company, Patina Interiors, an ISO certified leading design firm, with a team of skilled interior designers and home decorators capable of transforming any space into a masterpiece.
Sophia Home stands as the house of classic and contemporary luxury furniture, offering an exclusive portfolio that includes renowned brands like Eloquence, Roberto Giovannini, and Baobab from American, Italian, and French origins. With its wide variety catering to diverse tastes, this collection facilitates the ability to find everything in one shop, featuring bedroom furniture ranging from upholstered beds to custom-designed pieces, complemented by dressers, nightstands, and benches for a complete bedroom ensemble.
In the dining section, Sophia Home presents an impressive array of dining tables, chairs, buffets, dinnerware, and accessories to elevate your dining experience elegantly.
Sophia Home living room collection boasts plush sofas, upholstered armchairs, nesting coffee tables, and luxurious majlis furniture sets, while the office furniture range includes durable desks, comfy chairs, and spacious bookcases for storage. Moreover, Sophia Home collection extends further to include lighting options from crystal chandeliers and iron wall lamps, to ceramic table lamps in both modern and classic styles.
Additionally, Sophia Home provides a range of additional decor services to enhance the ambiance of your home, including artworks, wall coverings, stylish table accessories, greenery planters, captivating home diffusers, scented candles, and a selection of luxurious carpets, spanning from hand-woven to machine-made varieties.
Introducing a unique approach, Sophia Home provides homeowners with a complimentary design consultation* before starting furnishing services. Their expert in-store interior designers and skilled sales force work closely with clients to craft the perfect look for their dream home.
Book your visit to Sophia Home showrooms and discover their exquisite and timeless furniture collections. Visit them at the Galleria Al Mariyah Island in Abu Dhabi or Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, or reach out to their dedicated team for assistance. *T&C applies.
For more information visit www.sophiahome.com