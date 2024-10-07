Breast milk is the best food for your baby, providing the ideal balance of nutrients and immune support. However, for parents seeking an alternative, Kabrita’s goat milk formula offers peace of mind by providing gentle, high-quality nourishment. Through their Grass to Glass journey, Kabrita shows how every step—from lush Dutch farms to your baby’s bottle—ensures that your little one receives only the best alternative.

Nourishment Begins with Care

When it comes to your baby’s growth and development, the source of their nutrition matters. Kabrita understands this, which is why their journey starts on the lush pastures of the Netherlands. The goats graze on nutrient-rich grass, producing naturally high-quality milk in an environment that prioritizes animal welfare and sustainability too.

Kabrita’s QualiGoat system ensures that every stage—from goat care and feeding to milk collection—meets strict quality standards. This comprehensive control system guarantees that the milk used in Kabrita’s formula is as pure and natural as possible.

By maintaining these farming practices, Kabrita not only ensures the well-being of its goats but also helps protect the environment for future generations. Through QualiGoat, Kabrita upholds its commitment to transparency, making it a choice parents can trust.

From farm to formula: Purity and safety

Once the fresh goat milk is collected, Kabrita’s focus on purity continues at every step of production. At modern facilities, the milk is processed with great care to meet the highest standards of safety and quality. The formula is then enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, DHA, and prebiotics to support healthy growth and development.

Every stage—from milking to fortification and packaging—is carefully monitored, ensuring that each tin of formula delivers the same high-quality, gentle nutrition.

Gentle for sensitive tummies

For parents of babies with sensitive tummies, finding the right formula can be challenging. Kabrita’s goat milk formula is a gentle alternative to traditional cow’s milk, containing A2 proteins that are easier to digest than the A1 proteins in cow’s milk.

Parents who switch to Kabrita often notice improvements in their baby’s digestion, with fewer tummy troubles and more comfortable feedings. Kabrita’s gentle approach helps babies feel better and allows parents to enjoy smoother, happier feeding times.

A trusted choice for parents

Kabrita’s goat milk formula isn’t just another option — it’s a trusted choice for parents seeking gentle, effective nutrition. The Grass to Glass journey highlights Kabrita’s dedication to transparency and quality, supported by the QualiGoat system, which ensures rigorous safety and care at every step.