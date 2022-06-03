Faber-Castell moves people to release their creative abilities. The world-renowned brand owes its charisma to high quality standards and a value-driven, sustainable corporate culture. Family-owned for nine generations, Faber-Castell is a global player in the production and marketing of high-quality writing and drawing instruments as well as in the development and manufacture of innovative and decorative cosmetic products.
Founded in 1761, Faber-Castell is one of the oldest industrial companies in the world. The company is represented in over 120 countries and has its own production facilities in ten and sales companies in 22 countries worldwide. With over two billion pencils and colour pencils per year and around 6,500 employees, Faber-Castell is the most important manufacturer of wood-cased pencils.
This Year, Faber-Castell is celebrating its 50th anniversary with their distribution partner, Nishat General Co LLC. Mr Kashmiri, the founder of Nishat General Co LLC, established his company in the UAE in 1972 to distribute Faber-Castell products to GCC countries. Today, Faber-Castell is one of the leading brands in the region.
“Corporate Essentials” mission statement
Faber-Castell created its “Corporate Essentials”, a mission statement building on the core brand values it had followed up until then. The new mission statement focuses more on the core ideas of creativity and customer experience. As a “life companion”, Faber-Castell wants to promote creativity from young to old and inspire its customers to creative experiences with innovative products.
From the tree to the pencil
Faber-Castell is the pioneer in its field of business in matters of environment-friendly industrial production methods and securing a long-term source of timber was foremost in its corporate thoughts as far back as the mid-1980s.
Not just the materials used but also the development, production methods, and disposal of all kinds of waste are subjected to critical analysis. For example, Faber-Castell played a pioneering role in the use of environment-friendly water-based paint for coating its wood-cased pencils. A respectful interaction with nature is key alongside sustainability.