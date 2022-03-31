Authentic iftar at Olea
Regarded for offering the most authentic Levantine cuisine, Olea serves up delicious culinary treasures straight from its kitchen for iftar this Ramadan. Complete with live cooking stations and succulent grills, guests can create lasting memories in the inviting atmosphere of Olea. The iftar will be accompanied by the soothing sounds of the oud player, who will take guests back in time to relive precious memories from home, while keeping everyone entertained with memorable tunes.
Price: Dh250 per person
Iftar at the Aspen Chalets
Escape to one of the idyllic Aspen Chalets, fabulously positioned overlooking Ski Dubai, and indulge in a blend of tradition and style surrounded by loved ones for iftar. With all the elements to ensure an unforgettable evening, guests can enjoy the ultimate luxury of a private chef, who will profile an array of Middle Eastern flavours through an irresistible spread of Arabian delicacies. The menu includes traditional drinks such as jallab and tamer hindi as well as traditional oriental lentil soup, hot and cold mezze for starters. Main courses include scrumptious chicken magluba, chicken mosakhan rolls and an assorted mix grill. Guests can enjoy a selection of delicious dessert to top it off, including fresh fruits, katayef with cheese, soft cheese kunafa, mastic ice cream and more.
Price: Dh800 per person (minimum booking of 8 persons required for this package).
Suhoor at Olea
Spend an unforgettable suhoor in the relaxing surroundings of Olea restaurant. Guests can choose from a rich selection of quintessential Middle Eastern dishes from the à la carte menu, and reminisce with family and friends while the oud musician plays traditional music until the early hours of the morning.
For more information or to make a booking call +971 4 341 0000 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com