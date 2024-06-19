Willean Master got into supply chain when she was just 15, with a summer job at a local supermarket, responsible for merchandising, inventory, and demand planning. This early experience sparked her interest in supply efficiency and organisation, leading her to pursue a career in supply chain management. It was her experiences in Africa, working in post-conflict situations that solidified her career in supply chain management.

Willean has established herself as a distinguished leader in supply chain and is currently serving as the Supply Chain Director at Electra Events & Exhibitions.

Among her diverse qualifications, she holds Fellowship (the highest grade of membership) and Chartered Status from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), recognising her outstanding level of achievement, knowledge, contribution and experience in procurement and supply.

With more than 25 years of experience in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions, Willean has created and implemented various robust and bespoke supply chain programmes. The latest programme was a consolidated distribution hub, for Electra in the UAE, as base operation, which enabled improved productivity, quality and efficiency of the supply operations. This led to increased profitability and paved the organisational expansion into various other MENA countries. Simultaneously, Willean steered Electra to achieve its CIPS Corporate Ethics and ICV certifications.

I am humbled and honoured to win the Gulf News and Being She’s Excellence in Business – Best in Supply Chain award. This recognition validates my hard work, dedication and the impact I have made in the supply chain field. It highlights my role as a guide for women in a demanding industry and underscores the importance of perseverance, resilience and support. I am grateful for the support from my amazing husband and family, my team, colleagues, and network. This award not only celebrates my achievements but also serves as an inspiration for others to pursue their ambitions and excel in their careers. - Willean Master, Supply Chain Director at Electra Events & Exhibitions

Furthermore, it is her unique passion for Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and Sustainability that extended her responsibilities to include the QHSE & Facilities Management divisions at Electra. Under her leadership, Electra achieved its first ISO accreditation, ISO 45001:2018, and more recently ISO 14001:2015.

Willean’s career is marked by significant achievements, such as The Transguard Group receiving an award for Best Supplier Relationship Management (2015) for her project in uniform rationalisation and distribution; the coveted CIPS MENA Procurement Professional of the Year (2019), while at G4S; and most recently promoted in Forbes Middle East Magazine (100 Most Powerful Businesswomen) for her achievements in sustainability in the events industry, within Electra.