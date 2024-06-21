Armed with years of experience and a track record of proven performance, Rana Al Maeeni, Group Marketing Director at Maristo Hospitality, is responsible for providing overall leadership and strategic management for the company. She is a recognised expert and leader in the F&B industry with well-rounded experience covering concept creation, brand DNA, supply chain, adaptation, strategic management, market entry/regional and global expansions, partnerships, marketing strategies, system integration, and driving performance change.
During her tenure as Senior Marketing Specialist at Azadea Group, she spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, notably the successful launch of a brand loyalty app for PAUL across eight markets. Joining AWJ Investments in 2019, Rana played a pivotal role in brand creation and development, earning multiple brand awards such as the Whats on Awards 2021 and Leaders in F&B Awards 2021-22.
The Excellence in Hospitality – Best in F&B award is a tremendous accomplishment that will serve as a powerful inspiration for young women aspiring to excel in the hospitality industry. As a female leader, this achievement demonstrates that with hard work, dedication and a commitment to innovation, women can rise to the top and be recognised for their exceptional contributions. Seeing a woman succeed at the highest levels of the industry will encourage others to take on new challenges, develop their skills, and push the boundaries of what is possible.
This year, Rana’s expertise and achievements earned her speaking engagements at esteemed events like Seamless Middle East 2024 and Vibe Martech Fest 2024. Moreover, her remarkable leadership was recognised with two prestigious awards this year. She was honoured to receive the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Marketing Conference 2.0 in Dubai and the Excellence in Hospitality – Best in F&B, organised by Gulf News and Being She.