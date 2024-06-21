The Excellence in Hospitality – Best in F&B award is a tremendous accomplishment that will serve as a powerful inspiration for young women aspiring to excel in the hospitality industry. As a female leader, this achievement demonstrates that with hard work, dedication and a commitment to innovation, women can rise to the top and be recognised for their exceptional contributions. Seeing a woman succeed at the highest levels of the industry will encourage others to take on new challenges, develop their skills, and push the boundaries of what is possible.