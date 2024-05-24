Dafne Perez, Marketing Director, Kabrita Arabia

1. What sets Kabrita Arabia apart as a master distributor of milk products for infants, and what can attendees of The Baby Expo Dubai expect from your exhibit?

Kabrita seamlessly blends care and science, committed to providing the highest quality Goat Milk for children and ensuring top-notch nutrition. While breastfeeding is the best choice, our goat milk formula offers an excellent alternative. At The Baby Expo Dubai, anticipate an engaging and informative experience. Our exhibit will educate and inform parents, leaving them feeling reassured and supported. We aim to answer all their questions about Kabrita goat milk formula and make them feel right at home.

2. As a producer and distributor of world-leading brands, how does Kabrita ensure the quality and safety of the products it represents, and how does this commitment resonate with the discerning parents attending the expo?

Kabrita takes quality control very seriously, with each product undergoing rigorous testing to ensure safety and purity. We have full control from grass to glass, securing the highest standards at every step. We know parents today are highly discerning, so we invite them to examine and question our products. Our commitment to quality shows our deep care for their little ones’ well-being.