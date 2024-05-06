Upon discovering EHL, I was drawn to its blend of theory and hands-on experience, perfect for my passion for hospitality. It offered not just business fundamentals but also fostered an entrepreneurial mindset. For my career as an entrepreneur and owner/founder of multiple businesses, EHL has provided me with extensive exposure to all the critical elements of running a business, while also fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and risk-taking attitude. The EHL Alumni network has been an invaluable source of support and a powerful asset throughout my journey.”