Delve into excellence with EHL Hospitality Business School, where tradition meets innovation and passion. Established in 1893, EHL has led hospitality education for over a century. Renowned for its rich heritage and commitment to excellence, it consistently tops global rankings in hospitality education. For the last six years in a row, EHL was ranked World’s #1 University for Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Rankings, highlighting its dedication to shaping global leaders, including in the Middle East.
A world of opportunities
EHL Hospitality Business School offers training programs tailored to meet the needs of professionals at every stage of their career journey. From bachelor’s degrees to masters, MBAs, EMBAs, and executive education options, EHL ensures that individuals can pursue their educational aspirations, whether through online learning or on campus. EHL also offers specialised programmes, workshops, and consulting services to empower businesses in the service industry.
At EHL Hospitality Business School, 125+ nationalities converge at our Swiss and Singapore campuses, offering students invaluable exposure to diverse cultures. Our immersive learning approach bridges theory with real-world industry practices. Expert faculty foster critical thinking and innovation. With a global alumni network of 30,000+ across 150+ countries, collaboration and growth opportunities abound.
EHL is renowned for its exceptional education standards and extensive global network. I chose EHL due to its status as the best. The master’s program is distinctive in providing a comprehensive understanding of the hospitality industry. As someone without a background in hospitality, this has served as a gateway to enter the field with a strong foundation of knowledge. The aspects I particularly appreciate about the master’s program are our diverse cohort and the courses provided by industry professional professors who transmit vital knowledge and insights into critical topics and courses.”
Empowering success beyond hospitality
But EHL is more than a school; it’s a transformative odyssey igniting possibility within each student.
Within the EHL Alliance, global partnerships abound, including industry giants such as LVMH, Cartier, Four Seasons, Laurent Perrier, MSC, and more. These influential companies actively seek out EHL graduates, recognising the quality of talent and expertise. EHL Hospitality Business School’s influence extends beyond hospitality, impacting sectors like transport, luxury goods, banking, and healthcare. With a human-centric approach, EHL imparts versatile skills and insights.
Upon discovering EHL, I was drawn to its blend of theory and hands-on experience, perfect for my passion for hospitality. It offered not just business fundamentals but also fostered an entrepreneurial mindset. For my career as an entrepreneur and owner/founder of multiple businesses, EHL has provided me with extensive exposure to all the critical elements of running a business, while also fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and risk-taking attitude. The EHL Alumni network has been an invaluable source of support and a powerful asset throughout my journey.”
Over 50 per cent of alumni excel outside hospitality, showcasing the universal applicability of EHL’s teachings and graduates’ adaptability in today’s job market. As Dr Achim Schmitt, Dean of EHL Hospitality Business School, points out: “...our ambition is to become a reference point for all those who believe that people matter, without any real sectoral boundaries...”
