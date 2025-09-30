Dugasta Properties, pioneers of the 10 On 10 Plan for UAE real estate

What steps do you take to ensure trust, transparency, and clear contract handovers?

Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman, Dugasta Properties: “From the very beginning, I built Dugasta on the principles of trust and long-term value creation. Today, that legacy is carried forward by the next generation, with Azaan Khan as CEO and Eifaad Khan as President, bringing fresh vision and bold strategies to the company. Together, they are leading Dugasta into a new era, one defined by customer centricity, innovation, sustainability, and global ambition.

At Dugasta, trust is not just a slogan, it is the very DNA of our business. Every contract we draft is designed to be clear, transparent, and customer-centric, with no hidden costs or ambiguous commitments, and fully aligned with UAE regulations. The “10 on 10” model I introduced stands as the best example of this philosophy, offering investors 10 per cent net ROI for 10 years with zero service charges. By eliminating uncertainty, we provide our customers with absolute clarity and complete confidence in their investment. What truly sets Dugasta apart is our unwavering commitment to clients long after the sale is complete.”

How has Dugasta’s legacy shaped its values and approach to real estate today?

Tauseef: “My journey in the UAE began in 1991 when I established my first company, a real estate property management firm. That venture gave me deep insights into how to care for clients, protect their investments, and manage assets with discipline. By offering this expertise free of cost to my clients, I created a competitive edge that built long-term trust and set me apart from others in the market. Over the years I expanded into construction, soil strength, design, and holiday homes, which gave me a complete view of the real estate value chain. By the time Dugasta was launched, I had already learned that real estate is about building lives and futures, not just structures.

This heritage sets Dugasta apart. We are built on substance, not flash, with decades of experience, a diversified ecosystem, and a proven record of delivery. Today, I am proud to see Azaan and Eifaad carrying this legacy forward, expanding internationally, and reimagining customer experiences while preparing to launch a philanthropic arm that focuses on education, environment, and housing. This ensures our legacy is as much about social responsibility as it is about business excellence.”

How do you build lasting relationships with customers beyond just selling properties?

Eifaad Khan, President, Dugasta Properties: “At Dugasta, we believe that selling a property is only the beginning of a lifelong relationship. That is why we have established structured systems to remain connected with our customers long after the purchase. From regular construction updates to personalized newsletters and direct communication, we ensure transparency at every milestone and uphold our accountability well beyond the point of sale. From investor seminars and project launches to CSR initiatives and brand activations, we create experiences that bring people together, transforming real estate transactions into shared journeys. This philosophy led to the launch of our annual gala, 10finity, which will debut on October 10 at the Coca-Cola Arena. More than just an event, 10finity is a celebration of trust and a platform that unites customers, investors, and partners. Our ambition is to take 10finity global, replicating it across major cities and making it a symbol of what Dugasta represents worldwide.

Looking ahead, my focus is on deepening these relationships through personalization and technology. We are investing in AI-powered platforms that anticipate customer needs, offer tailored investment opportunities, and provide lifestyle benefits that go beyond property ownership.”

How is Dugasta using smart tech and sustainable practices to create future-ready communities?

Azaan Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Dugasta Properties: “We believe the future of real estate must be both smart and sustainable. On the technology front, we have embedded digital-first solutions across customer journey. Our website and app feature 3D interactive tours, real-time unit availability, and investment calculators, giving customers the ability to explore, evaluate, and invest with complete transparency from anywhere in the world. We also leverage AI-driven CRM systems to personalise the customer experience.

From automated updates to predictive recommendations, technology enables us to maintain clear communication and seamless service. This makes the Dugasta experience modern, transparent, and convenient, ensuring customers always feel informed and in control of their journey.”

What drives your market expansion plans across GCC, South Asia, Europe, and Africa?

Azaan: “Our expansion is driven by three principles: demand, differentiation, and disciplined strategy. Across GCC, South Asia, and Africa, there is strong appetite for Dubai real estate, which is viewed as both safe and rewarding.

“At the same time, European buyers, especially from the UK, are entering the market due to favorable currency conditions. This global demand creates a natural opportunity to extend Dugasta’s reach.