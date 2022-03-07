When and why was Ducab established and what are some of the significant projects that the business has provided energy solutions for?

Ducab is a fully Emirati company equally owned by ADQ through Senaat, and by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). The company has been powering the world since 1979. Since our founding, we have supplied solutions to many landmark projects in the Gulf region and internationally. Some of our noteworthy energy projects in the UAE recently have included working on the MBR Solar Park project and the Barakah nuclear energy project, while internationally we have supplied solutions to projects such as Ras Gas in Qatar, the Dhofar Wind Power Project in Oman, the Galloper Wind Farm in the UK, the Bannerton Solar Farm in Australia, and many more.

What innovative products does Ducab offer and how is the organisation working towards providing more sustainable energy solutions?

Ducab Group recently consolidated its focus on delivering “Energy for Change” as a leading provider of world-class solutions to the global energy sector. In particular, Ducab is increasing its focus on sustainable energy to drive further growth and international expansion. This strategic realignment comes at a time when the renewable energy sector is growing faster than ever, with the entire world focusing on mitigating climate change through decarbonisation.

Our business units operate at the highest international standards accredited by leading global organizations, offering specialised solutions in areas like solar, nuclear, and wind energy, amongst others. Across these portfolios, we are providing the most innovative and sustainable energy solutions available in the market today – all proudly developed in the United Arab Emirates. We champion these ‘Made in the Emirates’ products in the Gulf and across Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe, and the Americas in 45 global markets.

In addition to energy and utility projects, we also take pride in building landmark infrastructure, supporting the Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE’s Museum of the Future, and many other signature projects.

Our commitment to developing tailor-made solutions aligns with the UAE’s wider economic vision and the Operation 300bn national industrial strategy.

How does Ducab work to ensure it remains as competitive as possible in the global energy solutions market?

As the world’s energy revolution continues in 2022, we believe that our choices in materials selection, technology deployment, and talent development will positively shape the future of the energy sector. Moreover, we have nurtured a culture of innovation along with exceptional R&D capabilities within Ducab. These capabilities are applied in driving operational excellence, outstanding customer service, and new product development. Advancements in areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, and other manufacturing 4.0 technologies continue to be at the forefront of our strategy, benefitting both our business and our customers.

Moreover, we are moving away from only being a wire and cable supplier to a more holistic energy solutions provider. We are doing this because we see how our customers’ needs are evolving. We are meeting those demands through integrated solutions and are delivering turnkey projects in the Middle East and beyond.

We have already filled market gaps globally through our strong distribution network, and this has helped strengthen our position as a company. We have a positive outlook for the year and see opportunities for our business to expand as the regional and global energy landscapes transform.