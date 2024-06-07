The foundation stone of the Buds School Hostel building in Nilambur, Kerala, India was laid by eminent businessman and Chairman and Founder of Fathima Healthcare Group, Dr K P Hussain. Nilambur Buds School, said Dr Hussain is a model institution for hearing impaired students and serves a humanitarian obligation to help such institutions.

Dr Hussain assured all support throughout their journey ahead and appreciated the team behind Nilambur Buds School. At the venue, Dr Hussain handed over a cheque for Rs1 crore towards the construction of the hostel building for Buds School. Chairman, PV Abdul Wahab MP presided over the function.