The foundation stone of the Buds School Hostel building in Nilambur, Kerala, India was laid by eminent businessman and Chairman and Founder of Fathima Healthcare Group, Dr K P Hussain. Nilambur Buds School, said Dr Hussain is a model institution for hearing impaired students and serves a humanitarian obligation to help such institutions.
Dr Hussain assured all support throughout their journey ahead and appreciated the team behind Nilambur Buds School. At the venue, Dr Hussain handed over a cheque for Rs1 crore towards the construction of the hostel building for Buds School. Chairman, PV Abdul Wahab MP presided over the function.
Dr Beena Hussain, Executive Director of Fathima Healthcare Group, District Panchayat Vice President Ismail Moothedam, Municipal Chairman Mattummal Saleem, Education Standing Committee Chairman Saji Skaria, Velayudhan witnessed the event. Buds School student, Rana K welcomed the audience, and Mohammad Irfan VT extended the vote of thanks.