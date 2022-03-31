The network peripheral business has many significant players. Why would someone choose D-Link over the other brands?

D-Link is a global leader in connectivity solutions for small, medium, and large enterprise business networking. Besides innovative and pioneering solutions that help our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve business outcomes, we also have robust after-sales support and an unparalleled channel partner ecosystem. As a brand, we understand our customers’ challenges and we look for creative yet cost-effective ways to help address them.

The Eagle Pro series products have AI in their model names. How have you incorporated artificial intelligence into these routers and range extenders?

As the name suggests, D-Link’s Eagle Pro AI series feature built-in AI capabilities. Infusing AI technology into the products help monitor traffic, improve efficiency, and greatly enhance the home network. How it works is that the AI Wi-Fi Optimiser scans and monitors the network in real time to ensure that users are connected to the most ideal Wi-Fi channel.

The devices feature AI Traffic Optimiser feature, which automatically allocates bandwidth to different applications for the best connectivity. This feature also informs users which activities are causing congestion and allows them to de-prioritise.

D-Link’s AI Mesh Optimiser is a unique AI beamforming technology that enhances mesh connectivity between routers and extenders for more powerful, reliable mesh Wi-Fi all throughout a home.

The AI Assistant gathers performance information over time then sends detailed reports to update users about network quality. With AI Parental Control, parents have customised management options, giving them greater control to monitor children’s online activity.

The EAGLE PRO AI App has an embedded Speed Test to assess internet speed and an exclusive Health Mode function allowing households to schedule internet access, keeping family members offline during specific times. Integrating AI into the products has helped users to multitask and stay connected seamlessly with an intelligent network while working in distributed environments.

Apart from AI, is there something that sets the Eagle Pro series apart from other Wi-Fi routers?

D-Link’s EAGLE PRO AI series of Wi-Fi solutions is powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology. The solutions deliver up to four times more capacity and up to 40 per cent throughput increase than current Wi-Fi standards with dual-band speeds up to 1.5Gbps. Designed to fit seamlessly into any room or office, it also works with Google Assistant and Alexa for convenient voice control.

The Eagle Pro series comes with affordable price tags. How have you managed to keep prices low despite high tech features?

At D-Link, customers are at the heart of our operations. We take the time to understand their business challenges and design products that can help with their long-term growth strategies.

Technology is all about making lives easier. Technology allows us to do more with less and the freedom and flexibility it allows us should be within everyone’s reach. We are constantly innovating at D-Link to make these endeavors possible for all types of customers. This includes different consumption models, pricing structures and other service add-ons.