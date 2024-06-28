Curtin University has taken a major step towards bolstering its international footprint by signing a strategic agreement with 10 prominent recruitment partners across the globe. This partnership underscores the university's commitment to offering students unprecedented access to its global campuses in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombo, and Perth, reinforcing its position as a leading global educational institution.

"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Curtin University as it endeavours to establish sustainable enrolment channels across its global campuses. The aim is to promote diversity and provide equitable opportunities across all six locations, fostering a truly inclusive academic environment. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in connecting aspiring students worldwide with Curtin, aligning with the university's mission of becoming a preferred institution on a global scale," says Barbara Lung-Jones, Director – Curtin Global.

Curtin University has established diverse campuses through strategic partnerships with various entities, enhancing its global presence and fostering educational excellence across borders. In collaboration with the Malaysian government, Curtin's Malaysian campus offers a dynamic learning environment and state-of-the-art facilities, attracting students from diverse backgrounds.

The partnership with Navitas has led to the creation of innovative pathways programs at Curtin Singapore and through Curtin College, providing students with alternative routes to access higher education and pursue their academic goals.

In the Middle East, Curtin's collaboration with Transnational Academic Group has resulted in the development of strong industry partnerships through its campus in Dubai, which is demonstrated through the campus's impressive graduate placement rate of 96 per cent and a KHDA ranking of Five Stars in its first year of eligibility.

With campuses in Mauritius and Sri Lanka, in partnership with the Charles Telfair Institute and the Sri Lankan Institute of Technology respectively, Curtin has been able to establish a strong presence around the Indian Ocean rim, providing students with access to world-class education and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

These strategic partnerships reflect Curtin University's commitment to global engagement and innovation in higher education, empowering students to thrive in an interconnected world while contributing to the socio-economic development of diverse communities.