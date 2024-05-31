Technological edge in vertical farming

Uns Vertical Farms leverages vertical farming technology within a controlled environment agriculture (CEA) system, ensuring a steady year-round production. This approach not only guarantees consistency in quality and availability but also significantly diminishes the farm’s water use and overall environmental impact. By adopting sustainable practices, Uns Vertical Farms aligns with the global shift towards more eco-friendly agricultural methods, making it a leader in urban farming innovation.

Serving B2B and B2C markets

Uns Vertical Farms primarily serves the B2B sector by providing fresh produce to businesses such as leading supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and wholesalers. They ensure that these establishments receive top-quality ingredients that meet their high standards, supporting Dubai’s bustling hospitality and culinary scenes. While Uns Vertical Farms does not sell directly to individual consumers, their produce reaches the broader market through partnerships, allowing residents to enjoy fresh, locally grown vegetables and herbs.

The Speedex legacy

As part of the Speedex Group — which has been a pillar of Dubai’s DIY and home enhancement industry for over three decades — Uns Vertical Farms inherits a tradition of excellence and innovation. This connection enhances their reliability and underpins their dedication to high standards, assuring all clients, particularly those in the B2B sector, that they are receiving superior products and services.