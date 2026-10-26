Sharaf DG partners with MiPhi Semiconductors to bring advanced storage solutions in the UAE

Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, MiPhi, added: "The next wave of technology growth will be defined not just by computing power, but by the infrastructure that enables data to move, scale and perform efficiently. As AI adoption accelerates, storage is becoming an increasingly critical part of the digital ecosystem. At MiPhi, we are combining Phison's global semiconductor expertise with Micromax's manufacturing capabilities and market understanding to address these evolving needs. Our partnership with Sharaf DG represents an important step in taking these capabilities to international markets, beginning with the UAE. We see this collaboration as the foundation for a long-term relationship that can create meaningful opportunities across the broader technology and storage ecosystem."