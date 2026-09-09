Krishan Rattan: An investment philosophy built for long-term value

Why redefining capability, not age, underpins his long-term healthcare vision
From large-scale capital deployment to healthcare and longevity, Krishan Rattan’s career has been shaped by a consistent focus on identifying structural changes before they develop into widely recognised investment themes.
Throughout his professional journey, Rattan has looked beyond short-term market movements to understand where capital, technological progress and evolving consumer behaviour could converge to generate enduring value. As an investor, entrepreneur and capital allocator, his perspective has been informed by transactions spanning multiple sectors and by a particular interest in businesses positioned to adapt as economic conditions evolve.
Over the course of his career, Rattan has raised, deployed and overseen more than $12 billion in transactions. Prior to his work with Terra Invest, he founded Mount-Row, an alternative asset manager that expanded to more than $1.2 billion in assets under management. Exposure to different industries, business models and stages of growth has reinforced his view that compelling investment opportunities are often found beyond traditional sector classifications.
For Rattan, some of the most significant opportunities emerge when established industries approach periods of fundamental transformation.
Healthcare represents one such transition.
Rather than considering healthcare solely as a system designed to respond to illness, Rattan sees the potential for a broader redefinition of how health is managed. The emerging model, in his view, moves away from reactive treatment and towards earlier detection, continuous monitoring and interventions intended to preserve an individual’s capabilities over time.
“The investment case for longevity becomes much easier to understand once you stop thinking about age and start thinking about capability,” he says.
This distinction sits at the centre of Rattan’s approach to longevity. The objective is not simply to extend lifespan. It is to increase the number of years during which people can remain physically capable, cognitively engaged and independently active.
That perspective has led him to explore an extensive ecosystem encompassing diagnostics, medical imaging, genomics, metabolic health, cardiovascular prevention, oncology screening, regenerative medicine, digital health and wearable technologies.
His strategy, however, does not depend on predicting a single transformative scientific breakthrough. Instead, Rattan is particularly interested in the infrastructure and interconnected systems capable of enabling better healthcare at scale.
Modern healthcare already generates enormous volumes of information. Blood tests, medical imaging, patient histories, genetic data, prescriptions, sleep patterns and wearable devices can all reveal valuable signals about an individual’s health. The greater challenge lies in connecting these disparate data points and translating them into actionable information that enables earlier and more informed decisions.
Artificial intelligence could play an increasingly important role in achieving this.
Rattan does not primarily view AI as a substitute for medical professionals. Instead, he sees its potential in strengthening and augmenting clinical expertise.
“I am much more interested in the idea of an excellent doctor augmented by technology than in a narrative where technology eliminates the doctor.”
This reflects a broader principle within his investment philosophy: practical utility matters more than technological hype. Technology becomes valuable when it demonstrably improves outcomes, increases efficiency or expands access to high-quality services.
Rattan also looks to elite sport for insights into how healthcare could evolve. Professional athletes have long relied on detailed monitoring of sleep, recovery, nutrition, training load and physical performance to detect changes before they develop into significant problems.
He believes aspects of this performance-oriented approach can increasingly become part of mainstream healthcare.
The intention is not to make everyone live like a professional athlete. Rather, it is to encourage a more proactive model of personal health—establishing an individual baseline, continuously tracking meaningful changes and intervening before a manageable concern becomes a serious medical issue.
“The most interesting shift is from asking ‘what disease do you have?’ to asking ‘what is changing in your health, and can we do something about it now?"
This philosophy extends to Rattan’s interest in building a more continuous and integrated healthcare experience. Through initiatives associated with the 2100 Group ecosystem, including Shookra Clinics, the broader vision brings together diagnostics, clinical care, performance, regenerative medicine, telehealth and concierge support.
Terra Invest serves as the investment platform through which Rattan can pursue opportunities consistent with this approach. Its focus on longevity reflects a broader conviction that healthcare is undergoing a structural transformation rather than merely passing through another cycle of technological innovation.
Rattan ultimately views longevity not only as a medical opportunity, but also as an economic one.
Healthier populations have the potential to remain economically productive for longer, participate more actively in society and influence industries extending far beyond healthcare—from insurance and financial services to employment, travel and consumer markets.
“Adding healthy years is not only a medical outcome. It is an economic outcome.”
That broader impact is what makes longevity particularly compelling from Rattan’s perspective.
The investment opportunity does not necessarily depend on identifying the next miracle treatment. Instead, it may lie in recognising and supporting the systems, technologies and businesses capable of making healthier ageing practical, scalable and accessible.
At its core, Rattan’s investment philosophy rests on a straightforward premise: some of tomorrow’s largest opportunities may emerge from solving fundamental problems that ultimately affect almost everyone.