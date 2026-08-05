Dubai Business School and Harvard Business School Online collaborate to advance future-focused business education

Agreement signed in Boston in the United States
Dubai Business School at the University of Dubai is collaborating with Harvard Business School Online, following the signing of an agreement in Boston, United States.
The agreement was signed by Dr Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, and Patrick Mullane, Executive Director of Harvard Business School Online and Executive Education, marking an important step in Dubai Business School’s efforts to expand its international academic connections and strengthen access to globally relevant business education.
The collaboration brings together Harvard Business School Online’s distinctive approach to business learning and Dubai Business School’s commitment to preparing students and professionals for a rapidly evolving global economy.
Through this collaboration, Dubai Business School aims to broaden learning opportunities for its community and provide greater exposure to international business perspectives, practical knowledge, and contemporary approaches to leadership and decision-making.
The initiative is expected to support learners in developing capabilities that are increasingly important across industries, including strategic thinking, digital awareness, responsible leadership, problem-solving, and the ability to navigate complex business environments.
It also reflects Dubai Business School’s commitment to connecting global knowledge with Dubai’s dynamic business landscape and supporting the development of leaders who can contribute meaningfully across local, regional, and international markets.
Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said: “Collaborating with Harvard Business School Online represents an important milestone for Dubai Business School and the University of Dubai. It reflects our commitment to creating internationally connected learning opportunities and preparing students and professionals with the knowledge, confidence, and leadership capabilities required for the future of business.”
Patrick Mullane, Executive Director of Harvard Business School Online and Executive Education said: “We were honored to welcome the Dubai Business School team to our campus and share the HBS Online learning experience firsthand. We're excited to help expand learning opportunities for Dubai Business School students and make HBS Online courses more accessible to learners in the region.”
By incorporating learning experiences from internationally recognized institutions, Dubai Business School continues to enhance the student and professional learning experience while contributing to Dubai’s position as a destination for innovation, leadership, and future-focused education.
The collaboration represents a connection between global academic knowledge and local ambition, supporting Dubai Business School’s mission to develop responsible, innovative, and globally minded business leaders.
Dubai Business School at the University of Dubai provides academically rigorous, practical, and industry-connected business education. Its programs are designed to prepare students and professionals to lead responsibly, address emerging business challenges, and contribute effectively within an evolving global economy.
Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. The online certificate and credential programs are offered via HBS Online’s innovative online platform and are designed to bring the Harvard Business School classroom experience to life. The HBS Online courses put participants at the center of the learning experience. The learning model is built around three key characteristics: active, case-based, and social learning.