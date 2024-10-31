The Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is proud to introduce two cutting-edge Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs in Entrepreneurship and Management. These innovative offerings are designed to cultivate the next wave of business innovators and leaders, aligning perfectly with Dubai’s ambition to become a premier global business hub and regional economic powerhouse.

The two new programmes offer a comprehensive four-year curriculum that blends theoretical concepts and practical experiences to navigate complex business landscapes, regardless of the industry. This approach bridges the gap between academia and real-world business challenges.

The BBA in Management programme equips students with crucial skills for navigating today’s complex business landscape. The programme will prepare students for strategic leadership roles across various sectors by providing them with essential managerial skills and competencies, including critical thinking, strategic decision-making, entrepreneurial behaviour, and leadership. To bridge the gap between theory and practice, collaboration with industry experts through curriculum contribution, guest lectures, and mentorship, will provide students with essential insights from key practitioners.

The entrepreneurship programme takes a hands-on approach to learning through project-based learning and incubation initiatives. Students have the unique opportunity to develop their business ideas in a supportive environment, gaining invaluable real-world experience through partnerships with leading organisations.

The curriculum is designed to spark creativity while teaching the complexities of starting and managing a business. The program also includes an internship, which is delivered in partnership with leading organisations, to offer students real-world experience that enhances their academic learning and ensure they are job ready.

Speaking about the new programmes, the Dean of CUD’s School of Management, Dr Martin Spraggon, said, “In today’s fast-changing business environment, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who possess both theoretical insights and practical experience.”

Dr Spraggon emphasises the programmes’ relevance: “These new offerings address pressing market needs in our rapidly evolving business landscape. We’re committed to producing well-rounded professionals who can thrive in diverse business settings.”

These forward-thinking programmes exemplify CUD’s commitment to innovation, industry engagement, and experiential learning. They offer a comprehensive educational experience that prepares graduates to lead and innovate in their chosen fields, perfectly timed to align with Dubai’s vibrant economic growth and the rising interest in entrepreneurship and strategic management, notes Dr Spraggon.

Reflecting on the career prospects for candidates embarking on the programs, Dr Spraggon added, “Dubai’s position as a global business hub offers our graduates exceptional access to emerging opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. By empowering students to become entrepreneurs, we are fostering job creators rather than job seekers. The timing of these programmes aligns perfectly with the city’s vibrant economic growth and the increasing interest in entrepreneurial activities and strategic management.”