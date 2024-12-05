Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has launched an innovative new graduate program in public health to advance public health professionals' careers and boost human capital in the sector. The Master of Public Health (MPH) degree builds on the university’s existing partnerships with global organisations to reduce the worldwide deficit in public health workers. The first intake will be in the Spring 2025 semester, offering opportunities both for recent graduates to transition into the public health field and for current working professionals to advance into leadership positions in the industry.

The MPH program responds to the growing demand for education that provides a general and comprehensive approach to public health leadership in the region. The Middle East and North Africa are experiencing a rising need for public health professionals due to several interconnected factors, including population growth, disease preparedness and control, the strengthening of health systems, and advancements in health technology. The program aligns with the UAE and KSA Vision 2030 strategies, emphasising transforming healthcare systems to a world-class standard, promoting overall community well-being, and medical tourism. On a global scale, the degree prepares professionals to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to good health.

Informed by leading academics from Canada, North America and regional practitioners in public health leadership, the curriculum covers the principal themes of public health, including epidemiology & biostatistics, environmental health, public health policy and advocacy and occupational health and safety. It also explores new dimensions of the sector, such as innovations in e-health, and students can explore their fields of interest through research projects, practicum and a final dissertation. Graduates of the MPH will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, address complex health and environmental challenges, analyse health data, shape policies, and implement effective interventions.

Combining classroom learning with practical experiences, the MPH will be taught by cutting-edge international professors with top-tier research credentials, including public health academics from Canada. As the health industry undergoes rapid growth and increasing demand for qualified professionals, the MPH will provide graduates with excellent job prospects, offering the opportunity to impact population health both locally and globally significantly. Public health professionals are employed in a wide range of roles and sectors, from ministries, government bodies, United Nations agencies and non-governmental organisations to consultancy firms, pharmaceutical, and health technology companies.

Speaking about the new program, Dr Aseel Takshe, Dean of the School of Environmental and Health Sciences, said, “The launch of the Master of Public Health comes at a critical time, as the growing momentum to advance public health policy and adopt technology and innovation presents immense potential to impact global well-being and sustainability. This program will equip future leaders with the knowledge and skills to tackle worldwide public health challenges and promote the UAE's wider regional vision to create a first-class healthcare system that fosters societal well-being.”