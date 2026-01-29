BITS Pilani Dubai Campus reflects on a landmark 2025, sets course for an ambitious 2026

The year was marked by significant academic and institutional achievements. Among the most defining was the campus securing accreditation from the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), reinforcing its commitment to national quality benchmarks and strengthening the recognition of its programmes across the country. This came amid record growth, with over 1,000 students joining BPDC in a single academic session—one of the largest intakes in its history. Undergraduate and postgraduate enrolments saw sharp increases, including an unprecedented rise in MBA admissions, signalling the campus’s growing global appeal.