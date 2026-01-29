BITS Pilani Dubai Campus reflects on a landmark 2025, sets course for an ambitious 2026

Milestone became a powerful moment to honour its past while confidently shaping its future
Dubai: 2025 was not just another academic year for BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus—it was a year of reflection, reinvention, and remarkable forward movement. As the campus celebrated 25 years in the UAE alongside 60 years of the BITS Pilani legacy worldwide, the milestone became a powerful moment to honour its past while confidently shaping its future.
The year was marked by significant academic and institutional achievements. Among the most defining was the campus securing accreditation from the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), reinforcing its commitment to national quality benchmarks and strengthening the recognition of its programmes across the country. This came amid record growth, with over 1,000 students joining BPDC in a single academic session—one of the largest intakes in its history. Undergraduate and postgraduate enrolments saw sharp increases, including an unprecedented rise in MBA admissions, signalling the campus’s growing global appeal.
Innovation remained at the heart of the campus’s academic vision. In 2025, BPDC launched its first-of-its-kind B.E. programme in Robotics and Industrial Automation—an interdisciplinary undergraduate offering designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving worlds of smart manufacturing, AI-driven systems, and intelligent robotics. The campus also introduced a Minor programme in Façade Engineering, aimed at equipping students with essential skills in the design and performance of modern, sustainable building envelopes, aligned with current industry and urban development needs.
This academic momentum was matched by the inauguration of several new facilities, including a cutting-edge Aerospace Lab, a Creative Lab for interdisciplinary ideation, a Centre of Excellence for Blockchain and AI Research, and a state-of-the-art Architectural Design Studio—each designed to strengthen experiential learning and industry alignment.
The campus also expanded its global research footprint, with faculty and doctoral scholars publishing in top-tier international journals across engineering, biotechnology, management, and computer science. These studies addressed real-world challenges, from sustainable wastewater management and AI-driven healthcare solutions to quantum computing and next-generation materials, reinforcing BPDC’s focus on research that matters.
Dialogue and collaboration defined much of the year. BPDC hosted multiple international conferences, including IEEE MoSICom 2025, InterSys 2025, ICAIN-2025, CINS 2025, i-STAR 2025 and ICMSDG 2025, bringing together researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of intelligent computing, sustainable technologies, and Industry 4.0. The campus’s inaugural Energy Summit further strengthened industry engagement, offering a platform for meaningful exchange between academia, alumni, and professionals shaping the energy sector.
Strategic partnerships also took centre stage. New MoUs with leading organisations such as Alibaba Cloud and prominent firms in civil, architectural, and healthcare consulting opened doors for students to gain exposure to advanced technologies, certifications, applied research, and industry-led training. Meanwhile, the International Programmes and Collaborations Division expanded BPDC’s global network, forging ties with universities across the UK, USA, Europe, Russia, China, Pakistan, and beyond—creating new pathways for student mobility, faculty exchange, and joint research.
Nearly 300 graduates crossed the stage at the 2025 Convocation Ceremony, each step symbolising years of effort, resilience, and aspiration. One of the largest orientation programmes in campus history welcomed freshers through immersive, city-wide experiences, setting the tone for a vibrant academic journey. The Silver Jubilee Time Capsule was launched, sealed the dreams and aspirations of the BPDC community for rediscovery in 2050—a symbolic bridge between generations.
The campus also came alive through sport, music, and student-led celebration. Jashn 2025 brought together performers, bands, and audiences from across universities, transforming the campus into a cultural epicentre. The BPDC Sports Festival fostered teamwork, leadership, and camaraderie, while outreach initiatives such as the Mega STEAM Quiz and the Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp inspired school students to explore creativity, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship.
Looking ahead, Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, shared “As we move into 2026, our priority is clear: to position BPDC as a regional benchmark for industry-ready education, globally relevant research, and innovation-led learning. We will expand international collaborations, introduce new future-focused programmes, strengthen startup and incubation pathways, and ensure that every graduate leaves with real-world skills, global exposure, and leadership confidence.”
As BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus steps into 2026, it does so with confidence—rooted in legacy, driven by innovation, and guided by a commitment to shaping futures that matter.
